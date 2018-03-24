In absence of building, primary school in Bharatpur runs under tree

Seven decades after the Independence, students of a government primary school in Bhusawar sub-divison of Bharatpur district study under the trees, as they have no roofs over their heads.

The Sanskrit Primary School at Gadhi Brahmin village under Menapura gram panchayat was started with 27 students in July 2013. It aimed to provide education to the children of poor Jogi and Meena community people in the village, who had no access to education. But almost five years after, the school runs in an agriculture field under the trees.

At present, there are 17 students in all. Every day they gather at the field and sit under a tree after cleaning the ground. A black board is hanged to the tree to teach the students.

The school principal, Manglaram Koli said, “We have requested (government) officials, representatives to provide building for school, but in vain. Students face heat in summer, cold in winter season. During monsoon, many times, we ask the students to return home as classes cannot be held.”

The school has two students in Class 1, two in Class 2, eight in Class 3, four in Class 4 and one students in Class 5.

When contacted over the issue, Weir subdivisional magistrate Vishambhar Dayal said, “I am not aware about such school, but inquire into the matter. I will order tehsildar to visit the school and then try to construct building or shift the students to any other building.”

There are 1,196 primary and upper primary schools in Bharatpur subdivision. Of these, 527 are in the city alone. Most of them face shortage of teachers.