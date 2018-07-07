In poll year, PM lays foundation stone for 13 projects worth Rs 2,100 cr

Providing a booster shot to the ruling BJP in Rajasthan, which is headed to polls later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for 13 urban infrastructure projects with a total outlay of Rs 2100 crore.

The projects include a 2.7-km elevated road project for Ajmer under the Smart City Mission. The Rs 220-crore project is scheduled to be completed within two years and is aimed at decongesting the traffic. Modi also inaugurated a water supply project for Ajmer under the Amrut Mission and the integrated infrastructure package for walled city of Udaipur. The Rs 537-crore project includes drinking water supply, sewerage and road network and underground electrification of Udaipur.

Other projects include up-gradation of sewerage treatment plants (STPs) in Dholpur, Nagaur, Alwar and Jodhpur at a cost of Rs 122 crore. Work on the second phase of sewerage project in Sikar under the Amrut Mission, Rs 370-crore STP in Bhilwara, Rs 68-crore STP for Mt Abu, Gangashahar STP and Hanumangarh sewerage and water project worth Rs 281 crore has also begun.

Construction of phase-II of the development work at Dussehra Maidan in Kota will cost Rs 33 crore and will be completed within a year. Project for expansion of green cover under Amrut Mission in Nagaur, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Kishangarh and Sajangarh was also inaugurated.

Modi also inaugurated projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) in Bundi, Ajmer and Bikaner districts.

Modi said the union government will take a positive view on the Rajasthan government’s request to declare the river linking project that will bring the Chambal water to 13 districts of the state as a project of national importance.

Last month, the Central Water Commission (CWC) gave hydrological clearance to Rajasthan’s first interlinking of rivers project — Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). ERCP aims to provide drinking water to 40% of state’s population through interlinking of rivers. It proposes to provide drinking water to 13 districts by tapping surplus rain water.

On ground, the ERCP would also provide drinking water to over 20 dams of 13 districts – Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Tonk, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur and Karauli.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 37,000 crore but it would come down to Rs 35,000 crore after revision.

The concept on which the Rajasthan river basin and water resource planning authority is working proposes interlinking of rivers and constructing barrages. The scheme focuses on utilisation of excess water of Chambal’s distributaries Parvati and Kali Sindh to Dholpur.