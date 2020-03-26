Jaipur Police tie-up with mega marts for home delivery of essentials amid Covid-19 lockdown

jaipur

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 18:02 IST

The Jaipur Police has tied up with five mega marts and 15 grocery shops for home delivery of essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits, edible oil and grains during the lockdown. They have prepared 50 hawkers to supply these at people’s residences.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Rahul Jain said they held a meeting with representatives of Big Bazaar, D-Mart, Kirana King, Reliance Fresh, Grofers and 15 small grocery shops and motivated them to help people during the lockdown. “Owners and managers accepted our proposal without any hesitation,” the DCP said.

He said because of this initiative, long queues outside stores have reduced and chances of the spread of Sars-Cov-2 also lessened.

The officer said that in order to popularize this move of home delivery through websites, the mega marts and grocery shops are sending messages to people, announcements are being made on FM channels at regular intervals and the police are spreading the message through community liaison groups (CLG) WhatsApp groups.

“The facility of home delivery has been started across Bajaj Nagar police station area, Adarsh Nagar area, Jawahar Circle area, Sanganer area and Jawahar Nagar area. We are trying to connect to more and more stores for this,” Jain said.

The city police in the last 36 hours have also convinced around 50 vegetable vendors to go to different colonies to supply vegetables at the doorsteps of people so that people do not venture out to vegetable markets.

Those delivering necessary items at home are been given special permits so that they are not stopped. They are also taking necessary precautions like wearing masks and sanitizing their hands on regular intervals.