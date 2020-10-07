e-paper
Home / Jaipur / Minor raped in Rajasthan’s Barmer, hunt on to nab accused

Minor raped in Rajasthan’s Barmer, hunt on to nab accused

The girl didn’t know the accused, however, the police has started a manhunt to nab them.

jaipur Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:29 IST
Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Top police officials of Barmer district visited the rape survivor at the hospital.
Top police officials of Barmer district visited the rape survivor at the hospital.(PTI Photo)
         

A 14-year-old minor girl was raped in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Tuesday, said police. The incident took place when the rape survivor’s parents and other family members had stepped out of home to cast their vote for panchayat election.

After the incident, the two accused fled the crime spot, leaving the survivor lying unconscious at the roadside, police said.

The survivor’s father told police that when they returned home after casting their votes, they didn’t find their daughter at home and started searching for her. The father said they took her to hospital and informed the police after locating her.

Barmer district collector (DC) Vishram Meena and superintendent of police (SP) Anand Sharma reached the hospital and took details of the case.

The survivor told police that she was abducted by the accused, who were riding a motorcycle, about a few meters away from her home. She was, however, unable to identify the accused.

Police have lodged a case under relevant sections of POCSO act, IT act and sections of IPC. A manhunt had been launched to nab the accused.

