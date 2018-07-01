My dream to play for country has come true, says Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar, a medium pacer from Rajasthan, is thrilled on being selected in the Indian team for the England tour.

“I am very happy. I was confident of being a part of the Indian team one day. Today, my father’s and my dream has come true. Finally, I have got a place in the Indian team,” 26-year-old Deepak said on phone from England.

Deepak will replace injured Jaspreet Bumrah in the Indian team, which is already in England. Deepak, who is currently playing in England for India A, will join the Indian team soon. “I don’t feel any pressure after being selected in the team,” he said, adding that selector MSK Prasad informed him about his selection. “I jumped with joy learning about it,” he added.

On his selection in the Indian team, Deepak said, “All credit goes to my father Lokendra Singh Chahar, who always motivated me to play well in all formats of the game.”

His father, Lokendra said, “I am happy my son has been selected in the Indian team.” He expressed hope that Deepak will play well in England.

Former test cricketer and Rajasthan Ranji skipper Pankaj Singh also congratulated Deepak. “He will not face any problems in England, where he is already playing for the India A and performing well.”

While playing for India A, he had recently taken five wickets against the West Indies.

“The youngsters will be motivate and inspired by him,” said Pankaj, who has played two test matches for the country in 2014 against Australia.

Commenting over Deepak’s selection, former Hanumangarh Cricket Association secretary Navendu Tyagi said, “He (Deepak) is a talented bowler and when Lalit Modi was RCA president he was picked by British coach Derrick Simmons. After that he was selected in Under-14 team and went to England.”

Deepak’s brother Rahul Chahar was the member of Under-19 Indian team that won the World Cup.