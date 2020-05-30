Night curfew to continue in Rajasthan after May 31: CM Ashok Gehlot

jaipur

Updated: May 30, 2020 10:59 IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed officials to continue curfew during the night across the state even after May 31, when the fourth phase of the ongoing lockdown is scheduled to end, to minimise the risk of coronavirus infections.

Gehlot said that the categorisation of the containment area should be done according to the number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to ensure that only areas with higher infections are under curfew.

In a review meeting, Gehlot said that health protocols should be strictly followed and appealed people to keep washing their hands frequently, wear masks and follow the rules of social distance.

The CM said the administration should monitor whether the health protocols are being followed through cameras and other means. He instructed that there should be no laxity in the provisions of penalty.

Gehlot said that many experts, including that of the World Health Organization, have warned that the second round of coronavirus infections in July-August may create a larger crisis.

A strong health infrastructure should be prepared from district hospitals to sub-centres so that the people from the village do not have come to the city for the treatment of minor diseases, the chief minister said.

Gehlot said private hospitals should adopt a humanitarian approach and provide free treatment to Covid-19 patients and fulfil their moral responsibility.

He directed that as per the Supreme Court’s sentiments, an advisory should be issued for free treatment of the coronavirus disease in private hospitals, which should have provision for action against any hospital that violates it.

In view of the changing circumstances, the unnecessary expenses should be analysed, so that the money saved could be used for necessary and large public utility works. He directed to take suggestion from retired official having knowledge of finance.

He said that the work of providing food to the needy in the state has gone smoothly so far and it should be ensured that no person goes hungry.

Rohit Kumar Singh, the additional chief secretary of the health department, said that Rajasthan’s situation is better than other states—the number of active cases is stable and recovery rate has increased in the last six days.

Similarly, the number of Covid-19 cases, including that among migrant workers and in rural areas has decreased in the last three days, he said.

Abhay Kumar, principal secretary (information technology) said the ‘Raj Kaushal Rajasthan Employment Exchange’ will be launched from Monday in the state to enable workers to get employment easily and to ensure availability of labour for industries.

Kumar said Gehlot will hold discussions with public representatives from the gram panchayat level through video conference on Saturday.