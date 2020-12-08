e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / ‘Preparations on for first phase of Covid-19 vaccination’: Rajasthan health minister

‘Preparations on for first phase of Covid-19 vaccination’: Rajasthan health minister

In the first phase, personnel working with the government, private medical services in the state will be immunized by administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

jaipur Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
File photo: Covid-19 testing camp.
File photo: Covid-19 testing camp. (Keshav Singh/ Hindustan Times)
         

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said the first phase of Covid-19 immunization vaccination will be started in the year 2021 to prevent the infectious disease in the state. He said necessary preparations for this have already been started.

Sharma said that in the first phase, personnel working with the government, private medical services and those with the Women and Child Development Department in the state will be immunized by administering the Covid-19 vaccine. He said that the Covid-19 vaccine ‘operation guide’ was discussed in detail with the health department officers in a video conference organised by the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

Also read: Govt not ready to repeal farm laws, say farmer leaders after meet with Shah

Dr Sharma said that preparations for Covid-19 vaccination have been started in the state and 2,444 cold chain vaccination points have been identified at district hospitals and community health centres.

Three state-level vaccination centres have been set-up at Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur and seven across divisional level. Besides this, District Task Force for immunisation teams have been made under the chairmanship of the district collector across all districts.

According to the Union health ministry guidelines, counting of beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccine will be done and their necessary database will be uploaded in ‘COVIN’ Software. He said that UNICEF, UNDP and the World Health Organisation will extend technical assistance in this campaign.

tags
top news
Govt not ready to repeal farm laws, say farmer leaders after meet with Shah
Govt not ready to repeal farm laws, say farmer leaders after meet with Shah
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
How a suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians for 5 years
How a suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians for 5 years
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus deaths hit record levels
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus deaths hit record levels
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In