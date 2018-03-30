Quack scalds one-month-old baby with acid in Rajasthan

The district court sent a quack to jail for causing acid burns to a one-month-old infant in Sawai Madhopur on Friday.

A farmer Ram Lakhan’s baby, Riyanshu, had a high fever and was taken to Premvati Devi, a quack, for treatment in Binowa colony. The baby’s health deteriorated on Wednesday after being treated by the quack.

The baby was taken to HD Soni Hospital on Thursday. The hospital director transferred the child to the district government hospital and informed the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Sawai Madhopur TR Meena.

Dr Mahesh Mashewari, who is a doctor at the district government hospital, registered a complaint against the quack and the police arrested her on Thursday. Station house officer of Kotwali Nemi Chand said that Premvati Devi, who is in her late 30s, was presented before the court on Friday, and the court sent her to jail.

Dr Mashewari said that the hospital received a similar case on Friday where Dr Narendra Kumar Swarnkar, again from HD Soni Hospital, informed them about a six-month-old child with similar burns.

The infant, Ayush Gurjar from Rajwana village, was admitted to the HD Soni Hospital on Friday evening with chemical burns caused by another quack in Khajuri Khandar village, under Chauth Ka Barwara tehsil.

“We will approach the victim’s family to find out about the quack, who caused the injury,” said Dr Maheshwari.

The CMHO said that he has written to the superintendent of police, Maman Singh, for legal action against quacks.