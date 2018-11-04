Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Sachin Pilot has assumed himself as chief minister, says Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Saturday that state Congress president Sachin Pilot has assumed himself as CM and formed his cabinet.

“Sachin Pilot has already become chief minister in his thinking and also formed his state cabinet and distributed portfolios to his ministers, but he has forgotten that the BJP rules people’s hearts,” Raje said while addressing a booth meeting in Sunel region of Jhalawar under the Maha Jan Sampark abhiyan.

She said the Congress has the misunderstanding that it will form government in Rajasthan. “Congress has forgotten that people elect only those who work for them; BJP will win as it serves people.”

She said Pilot had arranged for a mega meeting of Rahul Gandhi in Jhalawar but when people did not turn up, he changed it into a roadshow. “Road hamari, show unka,” Raje said, referring to Gandhi’s roadshow on the under-construction four-laned national highway from Jhalawar to Kota.

She met the beneficiaries of the Bhamashah Digital Yojana and interacted with a BJP worker, Kailashi Bai, at Semliya village.

Reacting to Raje’s statement on Pilot, Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal said, “Congress is not daydreaming but will win the assembly polls. Those who were sleeping for the last 5 years are now dreaming of retaining power in the state. People have made up their mind to oust the BJP government.”

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 15:27 IST