Rajasthan govt plans to introduce PM’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ in school libraries

Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani plans to introduce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ in school libraries.

The move comes after the state government kept copies of Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu scripture, at secondary and senior secondary school libraries. In 2017, the education department had also ordered keeping the 15-volume collection of writings by BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay in public libraries of the state.

“The book by the PM will prove inspirational for students and guide them to give exams without any stress. The book has no political content and is purely academic, and comes as a relief to students,” Devnani said.

After going through the content of the book, the minister said, the decision was taken to provide it to secondary and senior secondary school libraries from his levy fund from this academic session. “We will also suggest other government schools to keep the book in their libraries.”

Rajasthan has around 13,500 secondary and senior secondary schools, and around 86,000 government schools.

In January 2017, in an episode of Mann Ki Baat -- his monthly outreach programme over radio -- the Prime Minister spoke of exam stress. In July, after results of Class 10 and Class 12 exams were announced and after receiving letters from some students thanking him for the advice he gave in that programme, Modi decided to write a book to help students.

Exam Warriors, published by Penguin Random House, is written in a fun and interactive style, with illustrations, activities and yoga exercises. With 25 pithy mantras, advice to parents and teachers, and a set of useful yoga asans, Modi’s book is aimed at not only helping students in acing exams but also facing life.

The first 25 chapters are mantras, which say ‘Exams are like festivals -- celebrate them’, ‘Be your own anchor -- celebrate your strengths’ and ‘To cheat is to be cheap’, among others.

Each chapter comes with an activity at the end. For instance, a chapter with a mantra, titled ‘It’s your time -- make the most of it’, asks ‘exam warriors’ to make their ‘own timetable’ by filling up a ‘24-hour clock with your daily activities.’