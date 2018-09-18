Shots fired at cavalcade of BJP MP in Rajasthan

Unidentified people allegedly fired at the cavalcade of BJP parliamentarian Kirori Lal Meena in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Tuesday, police said.

However, the bullets did not hit any vehicle.

The accused travelling in an unregistered car sped away after opening fire on the cavalcade near Kushalgarh crossing in the Sapotara police station area, the leader said.

“I was visiting the district to invite people ahead of BJP chief Amit Shah’s proposed visit to Gangapur on September 22,” Meena told PTI over phone.

Policemen posted in Sapotara confirmed that they saw a few miscreants with weapons. On the basis of the information, teams have been alerted to arrest the accused at the earliest, Karauli Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said.

