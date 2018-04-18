Teacher booked for lewd messages to student, VHP members stage protest

The Alwar police on Wednesday booked a school teacher for sending obscene messages to a Class 9 student.

Two FIRs have also been registered against the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members for creating ruckus at the private school on Tuesday night.

“On the complaint of the student’s father, we have registered a case against the teacher under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. We are investigating the matter,” said Sheesh Ram Meena, the station house officer of Aravali Vihar police station. The accused is absconding.

The student’s father alleged that the teacher used to touch the girl inappropriately and push her to have physical relations with him. He alleged that the matter was reported to the principal, but no action was taken. The father also alleged that he, along with other guardians, had gone to the school on Wednesday morning and told the school principal about the obscene messages.

After the news spread, some VHP and Bajrang Dal members reached the school and misbehaved with some teachers, said Meena. He said two cases have been registered against the 40-50 protesters for obstructing police to perform their duty.

BJP MLA Banwari Lal Singal also visited the school and registered his protest with the principal over the issue.