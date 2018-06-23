Track to Gartang Gali in Nelong Valley to be opened for tourists soon

The arduous 2.5 km track leading to Gartang Gali in Nelong Valley will be opened for tourists soon. Chief minister TS Rawat has given approval to restore the track.

Situated at an altitude of about 11,000 feet above sea level, Gartang Gali falls on the border of Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi district. At present, the track from Bhaironghati till Gartang Gali is blocked with boulders.

Last year on World Tourism Day, 50 tourists with special permission of the forest department had visited the place, which has a 105-metre wooden walkway bridge.

The bridge is believed to have been built by Peshawar Pathans. It served as an ancient trade route to Tibet. The bridge, lined with wooden bars, have been damaged over the years. Following the Indo-China war in 1962, the bridge was declared off limits, due to which it could not be taken care of. Since 2015, restricted tourism under special permission from the centre is allowed in the area.

Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj last year announced to re-establish the bridge as a world-class skywalk track to the valley.

The track restoration needed permission from the State Board for Wildlife, which gave its approval on June 15 this year. The track is believed to draw both Indian and foreign tourists to the historic place. “The decision will not only promote tourism in the region, but also become a major source of livelihood for locals,” said DVS Khati, the chief wildlife warden.

However, the delay in restoration of the heritage bridge has irked locals. “It’s been nearly two years now since the government promised to better infrastructure of Gartang Gali. If the bridge is renovated then it is going to attract tourists worldwide and will offer livelihood opportunities for locals,” said Ajay Puri, a hotelier of Uttarkashi and local activist.

The proposal of reviving the bridge is with the forest department that is working on the project.

Nelong Valley opens for tourists from April 15 to November 15. There is a parallel road to the track route, which also leads to the valley.