Home / Jaipur / Two Army officers killed in accident on Bikaner-Jaipur highway

Two Army officers killed in accident on Bikaner-Jaipur highway

The vehicle in which the men were travelling toppled after a tyre burst

jaipur Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bikaner
         

An Army vehicle met with an accident on the Bikaner-Jaipur highway (NH-11) around 6am Saturday.

Two officers travelling in the vehicle died and two others were evacuated to a hospital with injuries, Defence PRO, Rajasthan, Colonel Sombit Ghosh said.

The incident took place about 40km away from Bikaner, near Jodhasar village under the jurisdiction ofthe Seruna police station.

The vehicle in which the men were travelling toppled after a tyre burst, Seruna station house officer Ajay Kumar told HT.

