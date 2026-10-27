Actor Tejasswi Prakash walks the runway at NIF Global ‘The Runway’ at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash appeared as showstopper for NIF Global ‘The Runway’ at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, held at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Bringing her style to the fashion stage, the actress headlined a showcase of 44 student-designed creations from NIF Global centres across India, featuring the work of the country's emerging fashion talent. 44 student creations presented at a fashion showcase featuring India’s emerging designers. (NIF Global)

Inspired by the theme ‘The Modern Professional’, the collection offered a reinterpretation of contemporary workwear, moving beyond conventional office dressing to explore individuality, modern silhouettes and evolving fashion sensibilities. From tailoring to experimental designs, the young designers presented their vision of power dressing for a new generation.

Speaking about the showcase, Tisha Khosla, Author and Creative Educator at NIF Global Corporate, said, “NIF Global ‘The Runway’ is about taking creativity beyond the classroom and giving young designers a platform where their ideas can truly shine. This season's 44 selected creations offered exciting interpretations of ‘The Modern Professional’, reflecting how the next generation sees fashion and individuality. Having Tejasswi Prakash as our showstopper made the occasion even more special. For our students, seeing their designs presented at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI is an experience that builds confidence, encourages ambition and brings them closer to the industry they aspire to join.”

Appearing on the fashion stage, Tejasswi Prakash wore a contemporary power-dressing ensemble, featuring sharp tailoring, pinstripes and an unconventional silhouette. With her presence and style, the actress gave traditional workwear a contemporary interpretation, reflecting the spirit of ‘The Modern Professional’ and creating one of the memorable moments of NIF Global's showcase.

The 44 looks, selected by a jury, represented diverse creative perspectives from NIF Global centres nationwide. Professionally styled for the showcase, the garments explored the intersection of fashion and functionality, with familiar wardrobe staples reinterpreted through modern cuts, unexpected details and combinations.

What made the presentation relevant was its approach to a familiar question: What does dressing for success look like today? For these young designers, the answer went beyond formal suits and traditional office wear. Their interpretations reflected a generation that values personal expression, adaptability and comfort as much as sophistication.

The showcase brought together aspiring designers from NIF Global pan India centres, representing a mix of metropolitan cities and emerging creative hubs. Participating centres included NIF Global Indore, NIF Global Kolkata Salt Lake, NIF Global Mumbai Andheri, NIF Global Mumbai Bandra, NIF Global Jaipur, NIF Global Hyderabad, NIF Global Mumbai Borivali, NIF Global Mumbai Thane, NIF Global Navi Mumbai Vashi, NIF Global Pune Kothrud, NIF Global Mumbai South (SOBO), NIF Global Ahmedabad, NIF Global Bengaluru HSR Layout, NIF Global Bhubaneswar, NIF Global Kolkata Lindsay Street, NIF Global New Delhi West, NIF Global Surat, NIF Global Bhopal, NIF Global Gandhinagar, NIF

Global Gurugram, NIF Global Kanpur, NIF Global Ludhiana, NIF Global Nagpur, NIF Global Nashik, NIF

Global Patiala, NIF Global Patna, NIF Global Pimpri Chinchwad, NIF Global Raipur, NIF Global Vadodara, NIF Global Udaipur, and NIF Global Vapi. Bringing together diverse perspectives and creative expressions, the nationwide participation highlighted the range of emerging fashion talent across India and the opportunities NIF Global provides for students to showcase their work on an industry platform.

Fashion was not the only discipline on display. Interior Design students from NIF Global also contributed to the presentation's spatial environment, bringing their creative skills into the fashion setting. The collaboration offered a glimpse into how different design disciplines work together to create a cohesive experience.

For the participating students, the opportunity extended beyond presenting a finished garment. From developing concepts and refining designs to understanding professional styling and the demands of a fashion event, the experience offered practical insights into the workings of the industry.

For more information: www.nifglobal.college

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