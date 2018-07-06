Villagers want to ostracise family of man accused of raping 4-year-old

Representatives of various communities of a village under the Sumel Panchayat Samiti have demanded that the family of Pavan Raigar, who is accused of raping a four-year-old girl, be ostracised.

“Two days after the horrible incident, a meeting was held at the Sumel Gram Panchayat Samiti Bhavan on Thursday. Representatives of various communities and common people were present in the meeting. During the meeting, various community representatives demanded to ostracise the family of Pavan Raigar,” said Madan Lal Gurjar, the sarpanch of Sumel Gram Panchayat

“People have also requested us to snap the electricity connection of the house of Raigar and stop ‘hookah-pani’ of his family,” he added. Besides, they have requested shopkeepers in the panchayat samiti area not to provide any goods to the family members of the accused. “We have listened to all the demands and will take necessary action,” Gurjar said.

Meanwhile, the Kanota police on Thursday took the accused, Raigar, to the crime scene and recovered his clothes. The police are further questioning Raigar, who is in police remand for three days. The rape victim was discharged from the hospital.

Raigar allegedly raped the four-year-old girl on Monday night. The Kanota police have booked Raigar under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.