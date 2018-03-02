Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of MLA’s son in pub assault case

A city court on Friday rejected the bail application of a Congress legislator’s son who was remanded in judicial custody for allegedly assaulting a youngster at a pub on February 17.

Mohammed Nalapad (24), son of MLA NA Haris, was charged with beating up the complainant – Vidvat Loganathan – at a pub in UB City here. He went missing for a day, before surrendering to the police on February 19. The ruling party removed Nalapad from his position as a Youth Congress leader after the matter came to light, and a couple of days later, he was remanded in two weeks’ judicial custody along with six others.

Taking the nature of the accusations, evidence and injuries into account, Justice Parameshwara Prasanna said “a reasonable apprehension of witnesses being tampered with” requires that the accused not receive bail at least until the investigation is completed. The judge further argued that chances of the petitioner absconding, threatening prosecution witnesses and committing similar offences cannot be ruled out if he were set free.

Tony Sebastian, Nalapad’s counsel, claimed that the bail hearing was heavily influenced by the upcoming state assembly elections. “It was clear even at the time of filing the bail application that it would be rejected,” Sebastian said, adding that they may approach the Karnataka high court in this regard soon.

However, special public prosecutor MS Shyamsundar said the bail was rejected on the basis of the serious injuries suffered by 24-year-old Loganathan. “The accused even followed him to the hospital later. (The judge may have) kept these things in mind while delivering the order,” he added.

Shyamsundar also pointed out that Justice Prasanna had mentioned Nalapad’s conduct and the clout his family wields in the area before rejecting the bail application.

Repeated attempts to contact Haris through phone calls and text messages went in vain.

BJP president Amit Shah had also referred to the incident to drive home his allegation of “goonda governance” in poll-bound Karnataka recently. “The son of a Congress MLA assaults a man twice but no FIR is registered. This is appeasement politics. It will not be tolerated,” he had said.