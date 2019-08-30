BJP said they would harass me, let them enjoy: Shivakumar on ED summons

karnataka

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that he had ‘no tension’ and that he would ‘respect law’ while responding to fresh Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons asking him to appear before it in Delhi on Friday.

The ED move comes after the Karnataka High Court had on Thursday dismissed Shivakumar’s petition challenging the summons issued to him in a money-laundering case.

“Please don’t take tension, I have not taken tension, there is no need to take tension. I have not committed any mistake. I have not committed any rape or taken money, there is nothing against me,” said Shivakumar, widely seen as the Congress troubleshooter in the state.

“There are no illegal activities that I’ve done. BJP leaders have said it on record, they’re going to harass me. Let them enjoy giving me trouble. But I’ll participate & cooperate. I am busy till this afternoon, then I will go to Delhi,” the Congress leader said.

Saying that his “entire blood has been sucked by the various investigating agencies”, he said, “From the past two years, the entire property of my 84-year-old mother has been attached by various investigation authorities as Benami property and I am the Benami there. Our entire blood has already been sucked.”

“Have received summons from ED late yesterday night at 9.40 PM asking me to appear at 1 PM in Delhi today. Although the sudden scheduling by ED is malafide, I believe in rule of law and will definitely participate and fully cooperate with them and abide by the law of our country,” he tweeted.

The ED had in September last year registered a money-laundering case against Shivakumar and few others on the basis of an alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions case.

The agency had booked Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case has been filed based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against him early last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

“IT raid on me was politically motivated for hosting Gujarat Congress MLAs. As a loyal soldier of Congress & a responsible politician, I did what party asked me to do, for which I am being targeted. I have full faith in legal systems & will face this legally as well as politically,” he said in a tweet.

