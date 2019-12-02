e-paper
‘Don’t want them to starve...’: Kerala woman hands her kids to govt home

kerala Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
A Kerala woman too poor to feed her family on Monday handed over her four children to a government-run destitute home so that they would survive. (Representative Image)
A Kerala woman too poor to feed her family on Monday handed over her four children to a government-run destitute home so that they would survive. The woman, a mother of six who lives a short distance from Chief Minister P Vijayan’s office, told reporters that the children would at least get food at the child protection council home.

“I don’t want them to starve to death… This morning, one of them gulped sand because he was unable to resist the hunger pangs,” she said, provoking sharp attacks on chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the opposition.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala called the incident “a shame to the state’.

The government, which is already battling criticism over reported moves to get a chopper and two bullet-proof cars for the chief minister, promised to act after local TV channels beamed the family’s heart-rending story.

“It is really shocking. The city corporation will give a job to the mother and we will take care of her children. We will also enroll them in school,” Thiruvananthapuram mayor K Sreekumar said.

The woman, whose all six children are below the age of ten, further said her husband is an alcohol addict and used to attack the children quite often.

State women and child welfare minister K K Shailaja later said these children were shifted to the government home after some people alerted the social welfare ministry.

“It was really disturbing and we intervened at the right time. We will ensure they get proper accommodation and other facilities. We have introduced toll free number to spot such people,” said the minister, adding the husband will be provided counselling and de-addiction treatment.

