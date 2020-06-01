e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Monsoon arrives in Kerala, North India likely to receive above normal rainfall

Monsoon arrives in Kerala, North India likely to receive above normal rainfall

The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala, marking the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

kerala Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
North India is likely to get “above normal” rainfall, while Central India and the southern peninsula will receive “normal” rainfall, the IMD said.
North India is likely to get “above normal” rainfall, while Central India and the southern peninsula will receive “normal” rainfall, the IMD said.(File photo for representation)
         

The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala, marking the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

North India is likely to get “above normal” rainfall, while Central India and the southern peninsula will receive “normal” rainfall, the IMD said.

However, east and northeast India are likely to receive less rainfall than other parts of the country “The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The four-month monsoon season from June to September accounts for 75 per cent of rainfall in the country.  Private forecaster Skymet Weather on May 30 had declared arrival of monsoon, but the IMD had differed, saying conditions were not ripe then for such an announcement.

tags
top news
Govt withdraws order to stop sale of 1,026 ‘imported’ goods at paramilitary canteens
Govt withdraws order to stop sale of 1,026 ‘imported’ goods at paramilitary canteens
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Live: Union Cabinet approves Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs
Live: Union Cabinet approves Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs
Monsoon to be normal, around 102% of average, says weather department
Monsoon to be normal, around 102% of average, says weather department
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Russia to roll out its first approved Covid-19 drug next week
Russia to roll out its first approved Covid-19 drug next week
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
As cases rise, focus must be on protection and saving lives
As cases rise, focus must be on protection and saving lives
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In