e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / With 6,843 fresh Covid-19 cases Kerala’s test positivity rate soars high

With 6,843 fresh Covid-19 cases Kerala’s test positivity rate soars high

With 6,843 new cases, Kerala’s total number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 385,448.

kerala Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Covid-19 diagnosis has become easier in Ernakulam district with the installation of the real-time polymerase chain reaction laboratory (PCR lab) at the Kalamassery Medical Collage Hospital.
Covid-19 diagnosis has become easier in Ernakulam district with the installation of the real-time polymerase chain reaction laboratory (PCR lab) at the Kalamassery Medical Collage Hospital. (ANI)
         

More than 80 percent of the victims who died of Covid-19 in Kerala were suffering from co-morbidities and the fatality rate is high among men, said a study conducted by the state health ministry as the state registered a high test positivity (TPR) rate of 14.19 percent on Sunday. The national Covid-19 TPR is below 5 percent now.

In August, 223 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state, of which, 116 people had high blood pressure while 80 were suffering from diabetes. Out of 223 fatalities, 157 were men and 66 women.

Similarly, many patients got infected at cancer treatment and dialysis centres, said the report. After the report came out, state health minister KK Shailaja asked hospitals and laboratories to take utmost care.

Also read: ‘He knows the truth’ - Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments

With 6,843 new cases, Kerala’s total number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 385,448. Active cases stand at 96,585 while 294,910 patients have recovered from the contagion. The death toll has gone up to 1,306 with 26 new fatalities. After testing 48,212 people for the virus, 6,843 came out as positive registering a TPR of 14.19 percent. Among the infected, 82 were health workers. There are 669 Covid-19 hotspots across the state.

Kerala was the first state to report Covid-19 case in the country in January when a China-returned medical student tested positive for the disease. The situation was under control till June but aggravated in the last two months, especially after Onam festivities. Despite high TPR, the state’s mortality rate is lowest in the country, below 0.4 percent, statistics show.

tags
top news
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Ben Stokes, Samson shine as RR win by 8 wickets
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Ben Stokes, Samson shine as RR win by 8 wickets
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan accuses French prez Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan accuses French prez Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In