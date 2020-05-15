e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / 24 passengers of Shramik Special to Purulia get down at Asansol station

24 passengers of Shramik Special to Purulia get down at Asansol station

An Eastern Railway spokesman said here on Friday that the special train had a technical stop at Asansol on Thursday and passengers were not supposed to board or deboard there.

kolkata Updated: May 15, 2020 14:36 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kolkata
Kolka The Shramik Special train was from Bengaluru to New Jalpaiguri railway station.
Kolka The Shramik Special train was from Bengaluru to New Jalpaiguri railway station.(Samir Jana/HT file photo. Representative image )
         

At least 24 passengers got down from a Shramik Special train at Asansol station, claiming that they had tickets for Purulia but the train from Bengaluru did not stop there.

An Eastern Railway spokesman said here on Friday that the special train had a technical stop at Asansol on Thursday and passengers were not supposed to board or deboard there.

But since the passengers refused to travel further on the train, the ER authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandant at the station contacted the West Bengal government authorities for their transfer to Purulia by road on Thursday, he said.

The 24 passengers underwent medical screening by the state health department officials, following which they were sent to Purulia by bus, the official said.

The Shramik Special train was from Bengaluru to New Jalpaiguri railway station.

tags
top news
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
Extend lockdown by another 2 weeks after May 17: Assam CM to Centre
Extend lockdown by another 2 weeks after May 17: Assam CM to Centre
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In