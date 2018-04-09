Crude bomb explodes near railway station in Bengal, 1 injured

A crude bomb exploded close to the Dum Dum Cantonment railway station on Monday morning, injuring one person, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

“The bomb went off at about 100 metres from the railway station. The injured person was not a railway employee or a commuter,” the spokesperson said.

Police have found many such crude bombs in a nearby hut, he said, adding that an inquiry was going on into the incident.

Further details were awaited.