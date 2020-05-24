e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Cyclone Amphan: Bengal governor slams CM Mamata Banerjee for delay in seeking Army's help for relief work

Cyclone Amphan: Bengal governor slams CM Mamata Banerjee for delay in seeking Army’s help for relief work

Tagging the Chief Minister’s official handle on Twitter, Dhankhar said, “Urge Mamata - be in touch with Guv- had this been done army would have been called 3 days back”.

kolkata Updated: May 24, 2020 11:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said that he is distressed and pained at the horrifying spectacle of people suffering for lack of basic facilities for several days and appealed people to stay calm.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that the Army would have been called three days back to carry out post-cyclone relief work if the TMC supremo had kept the Governor’s office in the loop.

Tagging the Chief Minister’s official handle on Twitter, Dhankhar said, “Urge Mamata - be in touch with Guv- had this been done army would have been called 3 days back”.

He said that he is distressed and pained at the horrifying spectacle of people suffering for lack of basic facilities for several days and appealed people to stay calm.

“Am distressed and pained at the horrifying spectacle of people suffering for lack of basic facilities, now for days. My appeal: Government/agencies must be in overdrive to restore services. Urge people to keep calm, time to bear as reaction can wait,” he added.

The Governor has directed all authorities to attend to Raj Bhawan at the end, only after normalcy is restored in the city.

He further asked the West Bengal government to “share real loss” regarding Cyclone Amphan with the Central government as “inflating figures is counter-productive”.

“Share real loss @PMO India: inflating figures is counter-productive,” he said, tagging the PMO’s handle.

The Army on Saturday accepted the West Bengal government’s request for assistance in the restoration of essential infrastructure and services, sending five columns to help Kolkata city’s civil administration.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the state, had praised the West Bengal government’s efforts under Chief Minister Banerjee to tackle the situation caused by Cyclone Amphan and Covid-19 crisis.The Prime Minister also announced Rs 1,000 crore relief package for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan.

