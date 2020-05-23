e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Cyclone-ravaged Bengal records highest Covid-19 tests at 9,009 on Saturday

Cyclone-ravaged Bengal records highest Covid-19 tests at 9,009 on Saturday

After testing about 8,500 tests for a few days, Bengal’s testing took a hit due to the cyclone Amphan. On March 19 and 20, it tested 8,712 and 8,722 samples, respectively

kolkata Updated: May 23, 2020 22:18 IST
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Bengal’s low testing rate – one of the poorest among the major states in testing per million population – had triggered a massive controversy in April but the state, from the first week of May, started improving the number of tests. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Bengal’s low testing rate – one of the poorest among the major states in testing per million population – had triggered a massive controversy in April but the state, from the first week of May, started improving the number of tests. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

Despite large areas in its southern part being ravaged by cyclone Amphan, Bengal on Saturday recorded its highest number of Covid-19 tests in a day, testing 9,009 samples, the state’s health department said.

After testing about 8,500 tests for a few days, Bengal’s testing took a hit due to the cyclone Amphan. On March 19 and 20, it tested 8,712 and 8,722 samples, respectively. However, after the storm devastated large swathes of south Bengal on May 20, the count almost halved to 4,242 tests on Thursday before regaining some ground on Friday with 5,355 tests.

“We have been steadily increasing the number of tests over the past three weeks. Testing got hit over the last two days as those who work in the laboratories could not reach their workplaces. Special arrangements were made to ensure the labs worked in their full strength and we got the result on Saturday,” said a senior health department official who did not want to be named.

Bengal’s low testing rate – one of the poorest among the major states in testing per million population – had triggered a massive controversy in April but the state, from the first week of May, started improving the number of tests.

On Saturday, the state reported that the testing per million of population had increased to 1,440. In contrast on May 4, Bengal’s figure for testing per million stood at only 279. The national average, as of May 22, is slightly below 2,000 tests per day.

“Bengal is improving very fast and I am hopeful that the state will soon catch up with the national average,” said public health expert Rezaul Karim.

As on May 23, Bengal has conducted 129,608 tests. Till May 4, the state had tested only 25,116 samples.

The state also reported 127 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the tally to 3,332. Out of this, 1,281 have recovered and have been discharged. Bengal has attributed 197 deaths to Covid-19 and 72 deaths to co-morbidity.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In