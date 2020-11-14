Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s New Town, several houses damaged

kolkata

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 20:26 IST

A fire broke out in the slum area of Nivedita pally in Kolkata’s New Town on Friday evening. Several houses were gutted in the blaze, according to ANI.

Five fire tenders are presently at the spot and Fire Service officers are trying to douse the blaze.

More details are awaited.