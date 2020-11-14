e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s New Town, several houses damaged

Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s New Town, several houses damaged

Five fire tenders are presently at the spot and Fire Service officers are trying to douse the blaze.

kolkata Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 20:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI file photo)
         

A fire broke out in the slum area of Nivedita pally in Kolkata’s New Town on Friday evening. Several houses were gutted in the blaze, according to ANI.

Five fire tenders are presently at the spot and Fire Service officers are trying to douse the blaze.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
PM Modi rides on ‘aatmanirbhar’ fire power to send message to Pak, China
PM Modi rides on ‘aatmanirbhar’ fire power to send message to Pak, China
India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires to protest LOC ceasefire breach
India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires to protest LOC ceasefire breach
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat: Official
White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat: Official
Higher temperature may keep Mumbai’s post-Diwali air pollution lower: SAFAR
Higher temperature may keep Mumbai’s post-Diwali air pollution lower: SAFAR
Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s New Town, several houses damaged
Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s New Town, several houses damaged
Delhi’s air quality turns severe on Diwali: IMD
Delhi’s air quality turns severe on Diwali: IMD
‘How much does Obama know?’: Sanjay Raut denounces remark on Rahul Gandhi
‘How much does Obama know?’: Sanjay Raut denounces remark on Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In