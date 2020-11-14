Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s New Town, several houses damaged
Five fire tenders are presently at the spot and Fire Service officers are trying to douse the blaze.kolkata Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 20:26 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A fire broke out in the slum area of Nivedita pally in Kolkata’s New Town on Friday evening. Several houses were gutted in the blaze, according to ANI.
Five fire tenders are presently at the spot and Fire Service officers are trying to douse the blaze.
More details are awaited.
