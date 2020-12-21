‘Is there secularism in India?’: Mamata Banerjee demands national holiday on Christmas

kolkata

“Is there secularism in India? I am sorry to say that a typical politics of hatred is going on,” Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday evening, taking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head-on in a veiled attack.

Significantly, she made the statement while greeting Kolkata’s Christian community at the inauguration of the Christmas carnival at Allen Park on Park Street. The carnival will be held amid restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Why is Christmas not a national holiday? What harm have the Christians done? I made the same demand last year. The BJP government came and changed it… Some people can only divide the country. We celebrate Christmas as a public holiday in our state,” said the chief minister. “Don’t they have any respect for the sentiments of Christians?” she added.

Banerjee’s remarks appeared to refer to the BJP government’s decision in 2014 — it came to power that year — to celebrate December 25 as “Good Governance Day”, a move that triggered widespread controversy amidst apprehensions that the holiday will be scrapped. To be sure, Christmas remains a gazetted holiday.

“We all respect the Constitution but they have no respect for its values,” Banerjee said.

Reacting to Banerjee’s allegation, BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “It is she who violated secular values by declaring monthly stipend for the Imams of the state’s mosques. A person who makes political statements from administrative meetings everyday has no right to talk about the Constitution.”

Reacting to the chief minister’s demand for Christmas to be declared a national holiday, political commentator and columnist Suvashis Maitra said, “Banerjee is right. But the actual meaning of secular governance is not encouraging any or all religions but to keep equal distance from them.”

This was not the only attack she unleashed on the BJP on Monday, less than two days after Union home minister Amit Shah welcomed seven MLAs, a TMC Lok Sabha member and three more legislators from other parties into the BJP during his two-day tour of the state.

Shah visited Visva Bharati, Bengal’s only Central university that was set up by Rabindranath Tagore in Birbhum district, and also led a massive BJP rally in the heart of Bolpur town on Sunday.

Before attending the inauguration of the carnival, the chief minister, while addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, said, “I am going to Birbhum district on December 28 to hold an administrative meeting. On December 29 I will lead a rally that will highlight the culture associated with Rabindranath Tagore and people of the soil will take part in it.”

The TMC alleged that people were ferried from several districts by the BJP to make Shah’s rally successful. TMC’s Birbhum district unit president Anubrata Mondal announced that Banerjee will lead a rally at the same spot but only locals will take part.

After visiting Visva Bharati, Shah had said, “I am fortunate that I could visit Visva Bharati and pay homage to a great man who had spread India’s culture, philosophy, knowledge and literature around the globe. Both Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who represented the two main lines of nationalist thought at that time, drew inspiration from Tagore.”

Asked for her reaction on Shah’s remarks, Banerjee said, “I have to research unionism, pluralism, racism and such issues. Now we are being told that Rabindranath was born in Santiniketan while the fact is that he was born at Jorasanko (in Kolkata). People like Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Vivekananda are hailed by people around the world because they held true world views,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also attacked the BJP for questioning the success of her government.

“Our social security schemes are benefitting people right from their birth to death. Bengal is going ahead and some people are jealous,” she said at Allen Park.

Talking on the same issue at the secretariat, she said, “You can call the BJP a party of cheats. They only spread garbage of lies. It is the Centre that declared Bengal topper in the country in rural road construction. And now the country’s home minister is dishing out lies prepared by his party’s workers. This does not suit you (Shah). Please crosscheck the facts before speaking,” said Banerjee.

Referring to the data on the state’s non-performance that Shah quoted before the media on Sunday, she said, “I will give a specific reply to this tomorrow (Tuesday).”

In the evening, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also targeted the state government on various issues, ranging from law and order to non-implementation of the Centre’s social welfare schemes.

“The nation is moving in one direction while this state is moving in another. This is a danger for democracy,” said Dhankhar.

“I can’t understand from which point of view a representative of the nation’s government is called an “outsider”. People (doing it) should read the Constitution,” said Dhankhar, referring to the TMC’s latest strategy of branding the BJP’s central leaders as outsiders.

Dhankhar also lashed out at the police and the administration, saying both were controlled by the ruling party.

“It becomes a threat to democracy when the police and the administration start working for a political party. I recently visited Diamond Harbour and the governor was not even shown respect through a guard of honour. Is Diamond Harbour someone’s jagir (kingdom)? I have some sensitive information but I don’t want to create a controversy. I will treat Diamond Harbour as a test case. It is part of West Bengal,” said Dhankhar.

Incidentally, BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in Diamond Harbour on December 10. Diamond Harbour is the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister’s nephew. The TMC did not react to Dhankhar’s statements till 9 pm.