Home / Kolkata / Mamata Banerjee govt’s health insurance cover also includes journalists

Mamata Banerjee govt’s health insurance cover also includes journalists

On the occasion of Press Freedom Day, the Chief Minister said the press is the fourth pillar of democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly.

kolkata Updated: May 03, 2020 15:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kolkata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 10 lakh rupees insurance for frontline workers including journalists.
(ANI)
         

West Bengal on Sunday announced health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for frontline Covid-19 workers, including journalists.

“Our government in Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline Covid workers, including journalists. Press Freedom Day,” state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

On the occasion of Press Freedom Day, the Chief Minister said the press is the fourth pillar of democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly. “We respect journalists for their contribution to society. Our government in Bangla has many initiatives for the welfare of journalists,” she said.

West Bengal has reported 922 coronavirus cases, including 33 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

