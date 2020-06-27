e-paper
Police prevent elderly woman, two sons from dying by suicide

Police prevent elderly woman, two sons from dying by suicide

A 65-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 42 and 38 years, consumed poison inside their home located in the Regent Park police station area in the city, police sources said.

kolkata Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Kolkata, West Bengal
The police quickly reached their house, broke open the door and took them to a state-run hospital where their condition is stable now.
An elderly woman and her two sons, who were living in apenury, tried to commit suicide but were saved by the Kolkata Police at the nick of time.

“One of the sons called up a relative to tell him that they had consumed poison. The relative informed the police and requested them to save them,” a police official said.

The police quickly reached their house, broke open the door and took them to a state-run hospital where their condition is stable now.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the family was going through financial problems during the lockdown.

