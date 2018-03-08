Police, Trinamool workers prevent BJP activists from ‘purifying’ Jana Sangh founder’s statue

An attempt by BJP activists on Thursday to “purify” the vandalised statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata came a cropper as police and Trinamool Congress supporters prevented them from reaching the spot.

A few hundred BJP activists, led by party president Dilip Ghosh and Mahila Morcha chief Locket Chatterjee, were stopped by police personnel about 400 metres from the statue erected at Keoratala crematorium. The BJP leaders headed back after a few dozen activists were taken into custody.

Mookerjee’s statue was vandalised by seven members of an ultra-Left student outfit from Jadavpur University on Wednesday.

“We are giving the state administration time till 5 pm today to announce a date by which the statue restoration work will be completed. Otherwise, we will launch a statewide agitation on Friday,” warned Ghosh.

Stopped by a police barricade, Chatterjee and other Mahila Morcha workers protested at the spot for nearly 20 minutes before dispersing. They blew conches and flaunted vessels containing Ganga water and milk meant for purifying the statue. A large police contingent remained at the scene to maintain order.

Local Trinamool workers also drove away several BJP supporters who tried to reach the spot in small groups.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the act of vandalism at a public rally and promised to take stern action against the culprits. Local Trinamool Congress councillor Mala Roy said the statue will be restored by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.