‘Take a minute’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew jabs Shah ahead of Bengal address

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:57 IST

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruling in the Centre on Tuesday morning, minutes before union home minister Amit Shah was scheduled to address the people of Bengal through social media from the party’s central office in New Delhi.

“Respected @AmitShah Ji, Bengal has not heard you speak during these times of crisis, but we hope today you would take a minute to answer this: Are the Chinese occupying our territory or not?” Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC’s youth wing chief, tweeted on Tuesday morning.

TMC has continually targeted the Centre over alleged lack of planning before announcing the lockdown. They also blamed the centre for the plight of the migrant workers and also for the recent spike in Covid-19 cases all over the country.

This is the first time that the Trinamool Congress brought forth the issue of the recent tensions along the international borders with China.

The Centre and the state government had locked horns in April and May over alleged Covid-19 data fudging by the state government and the state’s alleged reluctance in bringing back the migrant workers.

Leaders of the BJP Bengal unit hoped that apart from describing the second Narendra Modi government’s successes in the past one year, Shah will also highlight how the state government mishandled the pandemic along with causing distress to the migrant workers.

After Shah stung the state government on issues related to political violence, corruption, politics of appeasement, politicisation of people’s welfare and other administrative failures, Abhishek Banerjee wrote in another tweet, “As usual the speech of @AmitShah Ji was all rhetoric and no substance. Nonetheless since he has talked about his dream of seeing ‘EXIT’ of TMC, I would like to ask him one more time - “When are the Chinese EXITING our territory” #BengalRejectsAmitShah.”