e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, says will continue her fight for people

TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, says will continue her fight for people

Senior party leaders hoisted the party flag at its state headquarters and hailed workers for their tireless efforts in serving people.

kolkata Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mamata Banerjee had formed the TMC on January 1, 1998, after breaking away from the Congress. 
Mamata Banerjee had formed the TMC on January 1, 1998, after breaking away from the Congress. (PTI photo)
         

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to continue her fight for the people on the occasion of her party’s 23rd Foundation Day on Friday. Banerjee had formed the TMC on January 1, 1998, after breaking away from the Congress. 

“As Trinamool turns 23 today, I look back at the journey we began on January 1st, 1998. Our years have been of immense struggle, but throughout this time, we have continued to achieve our objective of being committed to the cause of only the people.” Banerjee tweeted.

“On TMC Foundation Day, I extend my sincere gratitude to our Maa-Mati-Manush and all our workers who continue to fight with us in making Bengal better and stronger each day,” the TMC chief posted. “The Trinamool family will carry on with this resolve for times to come!” she added.

The TMC had issued instructions to its workers to conduct programmes across the state to mark the occasion. Senior party leaders hoisted the party flag at its state headquarters and hailed workers for their tireless efforts in serving people.

The party seeks to retain power in the face of a dual challenge by the alliance finalised last week between the Congress and Left parties for the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal. The assembly elections are slated to be held in April-May this year. 

Meanwhile, the opposition Left Front and the Congress on Thursday demanded that the ruling TMC make arrangements to convene an assembly session to prove its majority amid the growing number of defections from the party to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

tags
top news
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
J-K police claim youth killed in Lawaypora were working for terrorists
J-K police claim youth killed in Lawaypora were working for terrorists
T Natarajan replaces injured Umesh Yadav in India Test squad vs Australia
T Natarajan replaces injured Umesh Yadav in India Test squad vs Australia
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In