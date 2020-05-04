Two trains to bring back migrants to West Bengal: CM

kolkata

Updated: May 04, 2020 04:37 IST

The West Bengal government on Sunday approved two special trains to bring back migrants from Rajasthan and Kerala following criticism from opposition leaders of not treating the issue of migrant workers with urgency.

One train will ferry 1,200 pilgrims from Rajasthan and another will bring back migrants from Kerala, officials familiar with the matter said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Sunday: “As a part of our promise to bring back citizens of Bengal stranded in other states, 2 special trains from Ajmer & Kerala would leave tomorrow for West Bengal carrying more than 2500 migrant labourers, pilgrims, students & patients. Everyone coming in to be screened as per protocols,” she wrote on Twitter.

While there were no press briefings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, opposition leaders have started contacting other states to arrange for the return of the workers.

“...We are afraid the Bengal government’s delay in arranging for the return of the migrant workers would worsen their plight,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and Bengal MP.