e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lifestyle / 10 food facts that will blow your mind

10 food facts that will blow your mind

Food is one of the most diverse ecosystems. It covers an enormous range of fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds, dishes etc. While some of these items are too basic and are a part of our regular meals, others have some mind-blowing qualities. That’s the beauty of food! From nourishment to medicinal necessities, it covers all.

lifestyle Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:02 IST
Neharika Sharma
Neharika Sharma
Hindustan Times
(Photo: Canva/Instagram)
         

Food is one of the most diverse ecosystems. It covers an enormous range of fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds, dishes etc. While some of these items are too basic and are a part of our regular meals, others have some mind-blowing qualities. That’s the beauty of food! From nourishment to medicinal necessities, it covers all.

No matter how well-versed you are with the understanding of food items, some things continue to surprise you. Here are 10 amusing facts about food that will blow up your mind!

1. During 1800s, it was believed that ketchup has medicinal qualities. It could cure ailments like diarrhea.

2. Chicken contains 266 percent more fat than it did 50 years ago. A study has claimed that chicken, now, has more fat than proteins.

3. The most stolen food in the world is ‘cheese’. As per reports, 4 percent of the total cheese produced globally is stolen.

4. Peanuts can be used to make dynamite. The oil derived from peanuts can be processed to produce glycerol. This, in turn, can be used to make nitroglycerin, one of the constituents of dynamite.

5. Chocolate was once used as currency. The Maya civilization used it as money.

6. You’ll be amazed to know that apples and roses are connected. They belong to the same family. Same applies to cherries, pears, and apricots. They belong to rose family called Rosaceae.

7. Pure honey has a very long shelf life. It won’t spoil and can last up to 3000 years.

8. The wax used to coat candies and cars is the same. Carnauba, also called Brazil wax and palm wax, is not only used to cover the little gummy candies, but also your cars to make them look shiny.

9. Ripe cranberries can bounce like rubber balls and thus, they’re also referred to as bounce berries. The bounce signifies the berry is still nice and firm.

10. Potatoes can absorb and reflect radio wave signals. In 2012, when Boeing wanted to test out its wireless signal on new plane, they ended up placing huge piles of potatoes on the seats.

top news
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In