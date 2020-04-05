e-paper
62-year-old develops automatic sanitation machine, netizens impressed

Nahru Khan, a 62-year-old man from Mandsaur has developed an automatic sanitisation machine and donated it to Indira Gandhi District Hospital.

lifestyle Updated: Apr 05, 2020 14:19 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Pune
Nahru Khan, a 62-year-old man from Mandsaur has developed an automatic sanitisation machine.
Nahru Khan, a 62-year-old man from Mandsaur has developed an automatic sanitisation machine.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

In Madhya Pradesh, Nahru Khan, a 62-year-old man from Mandsaur has developed an automatic sanitisation machine and donated it to Indira Gandhi District Hospital.

He said, “I made this machine by watching YouTube and completed it in 48 hours. This will benefit many people.”

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths.

PadCare Labs, a start-up based in Pune developed a sanitisation unit to disinfect the surface area, in an attempt to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Ajinkya Dhariya, an entrepreneur said, “This sanitisation unit works on the principle of UV mechanism.”

“This sanitisation unit can disinfect 80 sq ft area by 99.99% bacterial reduction in 15 minutes. Within next week we will be installing these sanitization units at a local hospital.”

