Actor Drew Barrymore to launch her lifestyle magazine named 'Drew' in June

Drew Barrymore, who is an actor, producer, director, talk show host, and entrepreneur, is adding a new achievement to her already impressive resume. The star is expanding her media empire by coming out with her own lifestyle magazine.

The 46-year-old actor announced on Instagram on Thursday that she will be launching her very own lifestyle magazine called Drew in June with Bauer Media Group.

In a post along with a string of pictures, Barrymore wrote, "We are launching a MAGAZINE!!! I've dreamed of this day since I was a little girl, lining my walls with tears from my favorite magazines to make wallpaper."

"Our pilot issue of DREW, a special interest publication and collaboration with our partners at Bauer Media Group will hit newsstands in June," she added.

Detailing what the magazine has in store for its readers, Barrymore said, "I can't wait for you to see and enjoy what we have created for you. From beauty and food to human interest and travel (and a crossword puzzle yay!!!), every glossy page will include the people, places and things I love most truly the best from me to you."

The Golden Globe-winning actor also confirmed the news on her talk show, 'The Drew Barrymore Show', as the mother-of-two told her audience that the publication will "cover some of the things we talk about here on the show and more: beauty, food, travel, inspiring stories, and people, and, of course, news."

"This has been my dream since I was a pre-teenager ripping out tear sheets from every magazine imaginable," she told fans, reported People magazine.

She added, "I hope this little collection of pages brings you joy and provides some escape from everyday life."

As per People magazine, Barrymore has been working on the project for more than two years, and will serve as the magazine's editor-in-chief. Her friends Crystal Meers and Christy Doramus will serve as editorial director and editor at large, respectively.

As editor-in-chief, Barrymore aims to make the publication fun, personal, and practical, she said, with a focus on her love of shopping and beauty.

She already has several product lines, including Flower Beauty, Flower Home, and the new kitchenware brand Beautiful under her belt. It will also include a section called "Dear Drew" -- modeled after a segment on her talk show -- where she will answer questions sent in by readers.

The magazine will be issued quarterly in print, with only a landing page as its digital presence. Barrymore told fans that the tangible aspect of this is very important to her. "I'm kicking it old school because magazines have been one of the greatest influences in my life," she said of her decision to focus on print, recalling how as a kid she would plaster her walls with cut-outs from her favourite issues.

The first issue of 'Drew' is set to debut exclusively at Walmart on June 14, 2021. It will retail for USD 9.99. The issue will then hit newsstands nationwide the following week.

