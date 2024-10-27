Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab cookware, glassware, dinner sets at up to 70% off; Sale ends in 2 days

Diwali is all about lights, sweets, and a lot of gifting. And if you still haven’t thought about buying a gift for your friends or relatives, you’re actually missing out on the amazing deal that Amazon Diwali Sale has to offer. And here is a list of crockery and dinnerware sets that you can plan to gift. Amazon Diwali sale on dining and cookware

The Amazon Diwali Sale brings exceptional deals on dining and crockery sets, perfect for adding elegance to festive gatherings. This year, there’s a wide selection of high-quality dinnerware, including premium bone china, ceramic, and stoneware sets, all offered at enticing discounts. Whether you’re looking for minimalist designs or intricate traditional patterns, there’s something for every taste and occasion. The sale offers a great opportunity to refresh your dining collection or buy thoughtful gifts, making celebrations even more memorable.

Cookware at up to 60% off:





The Amazon Diwali Sale is a great opportunity to revamp your kitchen with high-quality cookware at an affordable price. With discounts of up to 60% off, shoppers can find top-rated frying pans, pressure cookers, non-stick sets, and cast iron essentials from leading brands like Prestige, Hawkins, and Wonderchef. This discount makes it easier to invest in durable, high-performing cookware, whether you're an amateur or seasoned chef. A perfect deal to upgrade your kitchen just in time for the festive season’s cooking marathon!

Dinnerware at up to 65% off:

Hosting Diwali parties or family get-togethers can be even more delightful with elegant new dinnerware, now available at up to 65% off. This sale includes a variety of dinner sets, bowls, and platters in traditional and modern styles from trusted brands like LaOpala and Corelle. You can elevate your festive dining experience with a fresh, stylish dinnerware set that will wow your guests and perfectly complement the joyous atmosphere.

Glassware at up to 70% off:

Bring sophistication to your Diwali gatherings with premium glassware, now available at up to 70% off. From wine glasses and champagne flutes to elegant tumblers and cocktail sets, Amazon’s Diwali sale offers unbeatable prices on glassware essentials. Ideal for those who love hosting or just want to upgrade their glass collection, these discounts allow you to set a beautiful table and create a polished festive ambiance without breaking the bank.

Cup and saucer set at up to 55% off:





Coffee and tea lovers can rejoice as the Amazon Diwali Sale offers a fantastic range of cup and saucer sets at discounts of up to 55% off. These sets, available in various designs from brands like Clay Craft and Cello, are perfect for serving guests in style this festive season. From delicate porcelain to durable ceramic, you can find elegant and versatile options to add a touch of charm to your gatherings while enjoying your favourite beverages.

Cutlery set at up to 60% off





The Diwali Sale on Amazon is the perfect time to grab high-quality cutlery sets at up to 60% off. From stainless steel forks and spoons to premium knife sets, this sale features products that combine durability with design, helping to elevate your table setup. Available in sleek finishes and ergonomic designs from brands like Bergner and Pigeon, these cutlery sets are ideal for festive feasts and everyday meals alike, bringing practicality and elegance to your dining experience.

FAQs on dining and crockery sets What types of dining and crockery sets are available in the Diwali sale? A: The sale includes a wide range of dining and crockery sets, such as dinnerware sets, tea sets, coffee mugs, serving platters, bowl sets, and glassware. You can find options in materials like ceramic, bone china, stainless steel, melamine, glass, and even porcelain.

How much can I save on dining and crockery sets during the Diwali sale? A: Discounts during the Diwali sale can go up to 70% off on select dining and crockery items. The specific discount may vary based on the product type, brand, and time of purchase.

Are there additional discounts for using specific bank cards or payment methods? A: Yes, Amazon usually offers additional savings when you pay with certain bank cards or payment options like credit/debit cards, Amazon Pay, and UPI. Check the current offers page to see if your bank card is eligible for extra discounts.

What brands offer the best deals on crockery sets during the Diwali sale? A: Popular brands like La Opala, Borosil, Corelle, Cello, Clay Craft, and AmazonBasics are often included in the Diwali sale. These brands offer high-quality crockery with discounts on select items.

