Amazon Diwali sale ends soon: Get up to 70% off on gas stoves, Buy from 3 burners, 2 burners, auto ignition, and more
The ongoing Amazon Diwali sale is expected to end soon, here is a deal of up to 70% off on the best gas stoves during the sale
The month-long Amazon Diwali Sale is expected to end soon, and it's a great time to upgrade your kitchen with high-quality gas stoves at discounted prices. Look for trusted brands like Prestige, Butterfly, and Elica, offering stoves with features like auto-ignition, durable brass burners, and toughened glass tops for easy cleaning. Choose between 2, 3, or 4-burner models depending on your needs. Stainless steel bodies ensure durability, while modern designs add a touch of elegance to your kitchen.
So, here are some of the best gas stoves to consider at up to 70% off, before the sale ends.
1.
BLOWHOT Premium Design Emerald Heavy Tornado Brass 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove - Toughened Glass Cook Top Burner, Gas Stove Valve And Glass - 2 Years Warranty By BLOWHOT
The BLOWHOT Premium Design Emerald Heavy Tornado Gas Stove is a stylish and efficient kitchen companion, featuring three high-quality brass burners with auto-ignition for easy use. Its premium design includes a toughened glass top, ensuring durability and aesthetic appeal. The tornado burners are engineered for faster cooking and energy efficiency. With its sleek build, sturdy knobs, and spacious layout, this gas stove enhances both the look and functionality of your kitchen.
Specifications of BLOWHOT Premium Design Emerald Heavy Tornado Brass 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove:
- Burners: 3 heavy tornado brass burners
- Ignition: Auto Ignition
- Top Material: Toughened glass
- Knobs: Ergonomic and durable
- Dimensions: Standard for a 3-burner gas stove
- Finish: Premium design with sleek aesthetics
- Safety: Heat-resistant glass top
The Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove is designed to deliver superior performance and elegance to your kitchen. Equipped with three durable burners for even heat distribution, the stove also features a toughened glass top that enhances its strength and beauty. The premium black glass adds a modern touch while making the stove easy to clean. Ideal for multitasking, this stove ensures efficient cooking while maintaining energy savings.
Specifications of Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove:
- Burners: 3 burners for balanced heat distribution
- Ignition: Manual ignition
- Top Material: Toughened glass with black finish
- Dimensions: Standard 3-burner layout
- Knobs: User-friendly, smooth operation
- Design: Elegant glass design
The MILTON Premium 3 Burner Gas Stove is designed to provide an efficient and stylish cooking experience. Featuring a black toughened glass top, this stove is both durable and easy to maintain. Its three high-quality burners ensure fast and even cooking, while the manual ignition provides control over flame intensity. Ideal for modern kitchens, this gas stove balances functionality with aesthetic appeal, making everyday cooking enjoyable and hassle-free.
Specifications of MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove:
- Burners: 3 high-efficiency burners
- Ignition: Manual ignition
- Top Material: Toughened black glass
- Dimensions: Standard 3-burner configuration
- Knobs: Ergonomically designed
- Finish: Sleek black finish
4.Pigeon by Stovekraft Favourite Glass Top 2 Burner Gas Stove:
The Pigeon by Stovekraft Favourite Gas Stove is a compact, efficient, and stylish kitchen appliance perfect for small families or kitchens. It features two high-quality burners that provide even heat for faster cooking. The toughened glass top adds durability while enhancing the stove's aesthetics. With ergonomic knobs and a sleek design, this gas stove offers easy maintenance and optimal performance, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Favourite Glass Top 2 Burner Gas Stove:
- Burners: 2 high-quality burners
- Ignition: Manual ignition
- Top Material: Toughened glass
- Knobs: Easy-to-use ergonomic knobs
- Dimensions: Compact 2-burner design
- Finish: Sleek and stylish
5.
Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners |Open
The Prestige IRIS 2 Burner Gas Stove combines durability and functionality in a sleek design. It features two brass burners, known for their excellent heat efficiency and durability, paired with a toughened glass top that adds strength and elegance to your kitchen. The stove is compact, making it suitable for small spaces while delivering optimal performance. Its easy-to-clean surface and ergonomic knobs make it a practical and stylish kitchen addition.
Specifications of Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove:
- Burners: 2 brass burners
- Ignition: Manual ignition
- Top Material: Toughened glass
- Dimensions: Compact 2-burner layout
- Knobs: Ergonomic and easy to control
- Finish: Modern black glass finish
6.
Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top for Kitchen - Manual Ignition Cooktop Modern Glass Stove for Modular Kitchen, ISI Certified & Compatible with LPG - 1 Year Manufacturer's (Black, LLGS10)
The Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove offers simplicity, durability, and performance in one compact design. This gas stove features two high-efficiency burners, ensuring even heat distribution for faster cooking. The sleek toughened glass top adds durability and style to your kitchen. Ideal for small spaces, this gas stove is designed to cater to everyday cooking needs while being easy to clean and maintain, making it an affordable and practical choice for modern households.
Specifications of Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove:
- Burners: 2 high-efficiency burners
- Ignition: Manual ignition
- Top Material: Toughened glass
- Dimensions: Compact 2-burner design
- Knobs: User-friendly knobs
- Finish: Sleek glass finish
7.Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove:
The Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove is designed for families that require multitasking in the kitchen. With its four high-performance burners, this gas stove ensures even cooking, while its sleek toughened glass top adds durability and style. Ideal for medium to large families, the stove is built to withstand daily use and is easy to clean. Its ergonomic design offers a combination of elegance, efficiency, and safety for a great cooking experience.
Specifications of Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove:
- Burners: 4 high-efficiency burners
- Ignition: Manual ignition
- Top Material: Toughened glass
- Knobs: Ergonomic and heat-resistant
- Dimensions: Standard 4-burner configuration
- Finish: Sleek and modern design
8.
Elica Slimmest 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove with Double Drip Tray and Forged Brass Burners (904 CT VETRO 2J (TKN CROWN DT AI))
The Elica Slimmest 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove offers a sleek, ultra-modern design with four efficient burners for hassle-free cooking. Its slim profile and durable glass top make it a perfect fit for contemporary kitchens. The auto-ignition feature adds convenience, while the sturdy burners ensure optimal heat distribution for faster cooking. Ideal for busy households, this gas stove combines functionality, style, and cutting-edge technology for a premium cooking experience.
Specifications of Elica Slimmest 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove:
- Burners: 4 high-efficiency burners
- Ignition: Auto ignition
- Top Material: Toughened glass
- Dimensions: Slim, compact design
- Knobs: Ergonomic and durable
- Finish: Sleek glass finish
The MILTON Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove is designed to bring efficiency and style to your kitchen. Featuring a sleek black toughened glass top, this stove offers durability and ease of cleaning. The four high-quality burners allow for efficient multitasking, making it perfect for large families. With manual ignition for greater flame control and ergonomic knobs, this gas stove balances performance with aesthetic appeal.
Specifications of MILTON Premium 4 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove:
- Burners: 4 high-efficiency burners
- Ignition: Manual ignition
- Top Material: Toughened black glass
- Dimensions: Standard 4-burner layout
- Knobs: Ergonomic and user-friendly
- Finish: Stylish black design
10.
Thermador Glass Gas Stove 3 Burners Premium Brass Plated Burner | Automatic Ignition Tornado Burner 6 mm Toughened Glass Top |Nylon Ergonomics Knob |LPG Compatible|ISI Certified|1 Yr Warranty | Black
The Thermador Glass Auto Ignition Gas Stove is a modern kitchen essential, featuring three efficient burners and a durable glass top. The auto ignition feature adds convenience and safety, making it easy to ignite the burners with minimal effort. The sleek design, combined with ergonomic knobs, makes this gas stove an attractive and functional addition to your kitchen. Ideal for those who want reliable performance and modern aesthetics.
Specifications of Thermador Glass Auto Ignition Gas Stove 3 Burners:
- Burners: 3 high-efficiency burners
- Ignition: Auto ignition
- Top Material: Toughened glass
- Knobs: Ergonomic and heat-resistant
- Dimensions: Standard 3-burner configuration
- Finish: Stylish glass finish
11.
Glen 3 Burner Toughened Glass Top | Brass Burners | Black | Auto Ignition | ISI Certified| Stainless Steel Drip Trays | Anti-Skid Feet | Ergonomic Knobs | 2 Year Warranty | 1030 GT BB BL AI
The Glen 3 Burner Toughened Glass Top Gas Stove offers modern design and superior performance, featuring auto ignition for ease of use. Its three high-performance burners allow for efficient cooking, while the toughened glass top adds durability and style to your kitchen. With sleek knobs and a spacious design, this stove is ideal for those looking for a balance of functionality and aesthetics in their cooking setup.
Specifications of Glen 3 Burner Toughened Glass Top Auto Ignition Gas Stove:
- Burners: 3 high-performance burners
- Ignition: Auto ignition
- Top Material: Toughened glass
- Dimensions: Standard 3-burner layout
- Knobs: Ergonomic and stylish
- Finish: Modern glass finish
12.
Faber Hob 5 Burner | Auto-Ignition | Spillage Proof | HOB SUPERIA HT905 BR AI | Concealed Chamber | Metal Knobs | Pan Support | Black Glass Finish |5 Yr Warranty on Burner & Glass | 1 Yr comprehensive
The Faber Hob 5 Burner Gas Stove combines elegance with efficiency, designed for modern kitchens. Featuring five burners, this hob provides ample cooking space, perfect for multitasking and preparing large meals. Its sleek glass top is easy to clean, and the durable cast-iron pan supports ensure stability for heavy cookware. The burners are precisely designed to offer uniform heat distribution, saving time and energy. Ideal for those who seek both style and high performance in their kitchen appliances.
Specifications of Faber Hob 5 Burner Gas Stove:
- Burners: 5 high-efficiency brass burners (1 triple ring, 2 dual rings, 2 small)
- Material: Tempered glass top with stainless steel frame
- Ignition Type: Auto electric ignition
- Pan Support: Heavy-duty cast-iron pan supports
- Dimensions: 86 x 52 x 14 cm
- Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on burners
- Safety Features: Flame failure safety device
The Bosch Hob Glass Top 5 Burner Gas Stove is a premium addition to your kitchen, offering advanced technology and sophisticated design. With five burners, including a powerful triple ring burner, it enables faster cooking and accommodates multiple dishes at once. The sleek, scratch-resistant glass top is not only visually appealing but also durable. Equipped with sturdy cast-iron supports, it ensures stability and longevity. Ideal for busy households, this hob promises consistent performance and enhanced safety.
Specifications of Bosch Hob Glass Top 5 Burner Gas Stove:
- Burners: 5 sealed burners (1 triple ring, 2 semi-rapid, 2 auxiliary)
- Material: Toughened glass top with stainless steel frame
- Ignition Type: Auto electric ignition
- Pan Support: Cast-iron supports with rubber feet
- Dimensions: 90 x 52 x 5 cm
- Warranty: 2 years on product
- Safety Features: Flame failure device, child safety lock
FAQs on gas stoves
- What types of gas stoves are available during the Diwali sale?
You can choose from various types of gas stoves, such as:
- 2-burner, 3-burner, and 4-burner stoves – ideal for small to large families.
Stainless steel or glass-top designs. Manual ignition or auto-ignition stoves for added convenience.
- Are there special offers or discounts during Diwali on gas stoves?
Yes, during Diwali sales, you can avail of significant discounts, ranging from 10% to 50% off on selected gas stove models. Many brands also offer cashback deals, no-cost EMIs, and exchange offers on old stoves.
- Which brands are offering gas stoves on sale?
Top brands such as Prestige, Butterfly, Glen, Pigeon, Sunflame, and Elica participate in Diwali sales, offering a wide range of products at discounted prices.
- Are auto-ignition gas stoves available on discount?
Yes, many auto-ignition gas stoves are available during Diwali sales. These stoves are convenient as they don’t require a lighter or matchstick to ignite the flame.
- Is there a warranty on gas stoves purchased during the Diwali sale?
Yes, all gas stoves come with standard manufacturer warranties, usually ranging from 1 to 2 years. Some brands may offer extended warranties as part of Diwali promotions.
