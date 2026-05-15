25-year-old man with 9-5 job in London captures his serene Kerala village life: 'Would you leave this and move abroad?'

Beyond the food, the video captured the simple joys of village life — swimming in a crystal-clear local pond with friends and exploring the grounds of ancestral homes that are hundreds of years old, some even featuring mysterious underground vaults.

Food was at the heart of Vishnu’s homecoming. He treated his Instagram followers to a look at his favourite traditional breakfast: kanji payar ( rice porridge and green gram). The culinary journey continued with a fresh catch of oysters and crabs delivered at home, which his mother transformed into a 'proper Kerala meal' for lunch.

"My home is right in the middle of paddy fields," Vishnu explained as the video opened with breathtaking aerial shots of Kerala’s iconic landscape . The content creator highlighted the self-sufficiency of his family's lifestyle, noting that his parents grow almost all the food they eat. The variety of homegrown produce is staggering, featuring everything from bananas, avocados, jackfruit and mangoes (including six different varieties) to starfruits and other tropical delicacies.

There really is no place like home, and for 25-year-old content creator and UK-based professional Vishnu Vijayadharan, home is a lush, green sanctuary in the heart of Kerala. In a heartwarming Instagram video he posted on May 2, Vishnu — who balances a demanding '9-5 job in London' — offered his followers an intimate glimpse into the 'calm village life of Kerala' that stands in stark contrast to the hustle of London. Also read | Step inside 30-year-old Kerala home revamped into a light filled, nature-inspired haven designed for two generations

‘Would you leave a life like this and move abroad?’ Vishnu's video wasn't just a travel vlog; it was a reflection on the immigrant experience. As the sun set on a vibrant local festival in his hometown, Vishnu struck a more sombre, contemplative note. "Honestly, would you leave a life like this and move abroad?" he asked his followers, adding, "Because right now, I kind of feel guilty that I did."

The video concluded with Vishnu sharing a quiet moment with his family, serving as a poignant reminder of the trade-offs many young professionals make when pursuing careers in global hubs like London. For Vishnu, the palm trees and coconut groves of Kerala aren't just a vacation spot — they are a soul-soothing 'sign' that it's always worth booking that ticket back home.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.