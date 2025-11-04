5 coffee tables with 4-star Amazon ratings: Simplify your search with our picks for your next cuppa!
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 02:29 pm IST
Five coffee tables that bring together function and charm. From marble tops to solid wood classics, here are designs worth adding to your everyday spaces.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
DecorNation Coventry Square Sheesham Wooden Coffee Table with Square Shape - Centre Piece, Walnut Finish for Living Room, Hall, Bedroom, Office Furniture (835 x 836 x 285 mm, Brown) View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Square 20x20 Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold (White) (Set of 2) View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
Sweetcrispy Coffee Table Brown, Lift Top Coffee Tables for Living Room, Small Rising Wooden Dining Center Tables with Storage Shelf and Hidden Compartment View Details
|
₹7,588
|
|
|
The Attic Carlston Coffee Table, Coffee Table for Living Room, Solid Wood Centre Table with Ceramic Top, Tobacco Brown Finish View Details
|
₹15,295
|
|
|
Little eXtra Round Coffee Table with Wooden Top, Sofa Side Table for Living Room and Home Decor, Corner Table for Bedroom, Side Table for Bed View Details
|
₹8,449
|
|
