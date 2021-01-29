IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / A canal, a school, 200 toilets: Actor Rajshri Deshpande’s new double role
Rajshri Deshpande with the children of Pandhari. She helped rebuild the crumbling local zilla parishad school and has set up a sewing centre for women in a neighbouring village too. She continues to work as an actor. “I want to continue doing memorable things in both worlds,” she says.
Rajshri Deshpande with the children of Pandhari. She helped rebuild the crumbling local zilla parishad school and has set up a sewing centre for women in a neighbouring village too. She continues to work as an actor. “I want to continue doing memorable things in both worlds,” she says.
art culture

A canal, a school, 200 toilets: Actor Rajshri Deshpande’s new double role

Deshpande has been spending part of her time in drought-prone rural Maharashtra, helping rebuild in a village called Pandhari. “My father was a cotton farmer and I can never forget his struggle,” she says.
READ FULL STORY
By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:35 PM IST

Actor Rajshri Deshpande, 39, is leading a bit of a double life. She’s best known for playing Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife in Sacred Games, Urdu novelist Ismat Chughtai in Manto and Lakshmi the fierce maid in Angry Indian Goddesses. But for the last five years, she’s been spending part of her time in Pandhari village in Maharashtra’s coastal Ratnagiri district.

In 2018, she started a non-profit organisation, Nabhangan Foundation and has been working with the villagers to restore water supply from a nearby river, rebuilt the village school, and secured government funds for 200 toilets, all of which are now in use.

Deshpande grew up in Marathwada, the cane- and cotton-growing region of Maharashtra that is home to some of India’s wealthiest farmers and some of its poorest, some of its richest lands and some of its most arid. Her father was a cotton farmer. After their drought-prone plot was acquired for industrial development, she says she saw him struggle to support his wife and three daughters.

That left a lasting impression. Even before the non-profit, she volunteered steadily — in Srinagar after the floods of 2014, in Nepal after the earthquake of 2015, at a shelter home for trafficked girls in Mumbai.

Five years ago, she travelled in the drought-affected villages of Marathwada for three months. She says she realised that tweets and donations weren’t a real answer. Change would only come if she stayed and worked on the ground.

Deshpande, 39, is best known for playing Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife in Sacred Games, Urdu novelist Ismat Chughtai in Manto and Lakshmi the fierce maid in Angry Indian Goddesses. Deshpande will next be seen in a thriller with Jimmy Shergill, a Netflix show with Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and at the women’s sewing centre in Pokhari.
Deshpande, 39, is best known for playing Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife in Sacred Games, Urdu novelist Ismat Chughtai in Manto and Lakshmi the fierce maid in Angry Indian Goddesses. Deshpande will next be seen in a thriller with Jimmy Shergill, a Netflix show with Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and at the women’s sewing centre in Pokhari.

So she decided to focus on Pandhari, a village where an old woman said to her, on her first visit, “I thought you were from the government. You’re just here to talk. I thought you were here to so something for us.” “That hit me hard,” Deshpande says.

Her first project was clearing out a dried-up canal. That needed 1.5 lakh, which she raised through donations from friends. For 15 days, 50 farmers worked in shifts, cleaning and dredging. They continue to do clean-ups every year.

Deshpande then spent hours in government offices, with the village sarpanch, petitioning and finally being allotted funds for toilets. Over a year, 200 toilets were built in the village of about 250 families.

The project she’s proudest of, she says, is the restoring of the zilla parishad school. “I studied in a very small school. We used to sit on the floor. There was one toilet, whose door was always open. I thought all classrooms smelt like pee. I never thought of it as a dirty smell. Here, I wanted to help create a school with hygiene, books, sports equipment,” Deshpande says.

She needed a lot more money than for the canal, so in 2018 she decided to register her non-profit. “I then raised money from crowd-funding campaigns, from friends, from villagers who could donate. Someone gave me 11. A clerk who earns 11,000 per month gave me 1,001. I felt overwhelmed by the way people came forward to help,” Deshpande says.

The restoration of the school was finished during the lockdown. “Our school was breaking down. Rajshri Ma’am came to us as an angel,” says sarpanch Deepak More. “She got the permission, raised the money, employed villagers in the work and finished the school. She also got water to our village, set up 200 toilets and transformed our lives.”

Deshpande is now working with a neighbouring village called Pokhari, where she has opened a community centre for women to learn to sew. “I plan to keep Nabhangan small and do a sustainable work to improve villages and empower them to carry on the work. I’m also an actor. I want to continue doing memorable things in both worlds,” she says.

Deshpande will next be seen in a thriller with Jimmy Shergill, a Netflix show with Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and at the women’s sewing centre in Pokhari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Rajshri Deshpande with the children of Pandhari. She helped rebuild the crumbling local zilla parishad school and has set up a sewing centre for women in a neighbouring village too. She continues to work as an actor. “I want to continue doing memorable things in both worlds,” she says.
Rajshri Deshpande with the children of Pandhari. She helped rebuild the crumbling local zilla parishad school and has set up a sewing centre for women in a neighbouring village too. She continues to work as an actor. “I want to continue doing memorable things in both worlds,” she says.
art culture

A canal, a school, 200 toilets: Actor Rajshri Deshpande’s new double role

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Deshpande has been spending part of her time in drought-prone rural Maharashtra, helping rebuild in a village called Pandhari. “My father was a cotton farmer and I can never forget his struggle,” she says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prasad at a dig site in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu. “My most exciting find has been a 66-million-year-old fossil of the first cretaceous mammal that lived in the Deccan volcanic province,” he says.
Prasad at a dig site in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu. “My most exciting find has been a 66-million-year-old fossil of the first cretaceous mammal that lived in the Deccan volcanic province,” he says.
art culture

Meet the researcher seeking survival hacks from a time before the dinosaurs

By Dipanjan Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:33 PM IST
GVR Prasad, one of India’s leading palaeontologists, believes his field could hold the key to how life survived after each of Earth’s previous mass extinction events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

A novel approach: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Adjacent to each other on the bookshelf in front of me are four favourite books
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seth Rogen's first book to hit bookshelves in May(Instagram/ sethrogen)
Seth Rogen's first book to hit bookshelves in May(Instagram/ sethrogen)
art culture

Seth Rogen's first book 'Yearbook' to release on May 11

PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Seth Rogen is all set to release his first book. According to the actor's mother, "it is not a memoir but more like a bunch of funny stories."
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT illustration: Monica Gupta)
(HT illustration: Monica Gupta)
art culture

Loads to Carrie: Can Sex and the City’s second coming be better than its first?

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:16 PM IST
It’s been 17 years and the world has changed in ways that can’t be ignored. The long-promised reboot — And Just Like That... — will need more people of colour, more opinion, more shades of the rainbow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Archive)
(HT Archive)
art culture

Rahul Dravid: The pitch-perfect match maker

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:36 PM IST
He said early on that he had no magic wand, yet magic is what he has wrought as India A and U-19 coach. How exactly did Dravid do it? Take a look at the steps that started out so small, and ended at the Gabba.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The government has provided a platform to the students for who were keen to learn the calligraphic skills," said Safoora Hameed, a participant at the exhibition-cum-workshop.(ANI)
"The government has provided a platform to the students for who were keen to learn the calligraphic skills," said Safoora Hameed, a participant at the exhibition-cum-workshop.(ANI)
art culture

Calligraphy exhibition organised in Srinagar to promote J-K's rich heritage

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) under the Union Territory administration organised a calligraphy exhibition-cum-workshop in Srinagar to provide a platform for young artists in the Valley to showcase their talents as well as promote the region's rich heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram(Twitter/MinisterKTR)
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram(Twitter/MinisterKTR)
art culture

Telangana inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Jointly developed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, the Truck Dock Logistics Park was inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao at Batasingaram
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.(AP)
President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.(AP)
art culture

Kitsch or artwork? Controversial monument unveiled in Serbia

AP, Belgrade, Serbia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Serbia’s president attended the unveiling on Wednesday night of a grandiose monument to a medieval monk and historic ruler which has come under fire from critics who call it oversized and kitschy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich.(Reuters)
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich.(Reuters)
art culture

Swiss concept artists go underground with foundation project

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is postponing the 2021 edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. (Instagram)
The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is postponing the 2021 edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. (Instagram)
art culture

Covid-19 impact: Cannes Film Festival postponed until July

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:46 AM IST
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost everything, with top film festivals and various cultural activities facing the brunt of the health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K(Twitter/iamknitguy/PhilipWegmann)
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K(Twitter/iamknitguy/PhilipWegmann)
art culture

Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:37 AM IST
American woman Tobey King's crocheting skills tapped into the meme trend on Bernie Sanders with the iconic mittens, sold Bernie doll for over $20K and donated the money to charity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York(Twitter/LanceKlass)
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York(Twitter/LanceKlass)
art culture

Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • Italian renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli's 200 years old portrait, Young Man Holding a Roundel, is the highlight of Sotheby's Masters Week sale in New York and is expected to top $80 million in the auction on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The organiser of the tribal fair, Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, informed that the fair has been conducted annually since 1951 and is the oldest fair in the country.(ANI)
The organiser of the tribal fair, Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, informed that the fair has been conducted annually since 1951 and is the oldest fair in the country.(ANI)
art culture

Annual 'Adivasi Mela' commences in Bhubaneswar

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The 15-day annual tribal fair or 'Adivasi Mela' commenced on Tuesday at Bhubaneswar's Adivasi Exhibition Ground. The fair will remain open for the public from 11 am to 7 pm every day till February 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The idea is to create the biggest human chain, to speak about togetherness and today in Cape Town this is the ninth step of that project," Saype, who was born Guillaume Legros. (Reuters)
"The idea is to create the biggest human chain, to speak about togetherness and today in Cape Town this is the ninth step of that project," Saype, who was born Guillaume Legros. (Reuters)
art culture

Artist Saype spray paints iconic 'Beyond Walls' frescoes in Cape Town

Reuters, Cape Town
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:54 PM IST
In his "Beyond Walls" series, the 31-year-old graffiti artist links street and land art in cities across the world -- often depicting a close-up of two people's hands gripping each other's forearms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP