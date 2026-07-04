Air fryer or OTG? I compare speed, cooking style, versatility and healthy recipes to help you pick the right appliance

So before picking sides, let us see what each appliance actually brings to the table.

The longer answer depends on one thing. How much time do you genuinely enjoy spending in the kitchen? An air fryer is built for convenience. It is fast, forgiving and perfect for people squeezing cooking between work, the gym and everything else life throws at them. An OTG, on the other hand, asks for a little patience. Give it that time, and it gives you far more than grilled chicken. It opens the door to baking, roasting, grilling and recipes that an air fryer simply cannot match in the same way.

Kitchen counter space is limited, budgets are real, and most of us want one appliance that earns its keep. So, if your goal is healthier meals , quicker dinners and less time washing greasy pans, which one deserves a spot in your kitchen? The short answer is simple. For most people, it is the air fryer.

Fill your kitchen with gadgets, cook every single day, take far too many food photos and accept that your camera roll will slowly become a gallery of grilled paneer, crispy potatoes and banana bread. Sadly, that is not the answer you came here for.

If you ask me, buy both.

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

An OTG takes a more traditional approach. Heating coils at the top and bottom gradually warm the entire oven cavity. Some models also include a convection fan, though the airflow is much gentler than that of an air fryer. The result is slower, more even cooking. This makes an OTG a brilliant choice for baking cakes, roasting vegetables, grilling kebabs and turning out beautifully browned dishes that need a little extra care. It takes longer to get going, though once it reaches temperature, it is happy to cook almost anything you throw in it.

It is the reason fries, chicken wings and even paneer come out with that satisfying crunch without going anywhere near a deep fryer. The compact cooking chamber also means it heats up quickly, so you spend less time waiting and more time eating.

Think of an air fryer as a tiny oven with a serious work ethic. A heating element sits above the food while a powerful fan pushes hot air around at high speed. That constant circulation cooks food quickly and dries the surface just enough to give you crisp edges with very little oil.

At first glance, both appliances look like they do the same job. They cook food without needing litres of oil. The cooking experience, though, is quite different.

The biggest difference is not technology. It is the lifestyle. If dinner usually happens after a long workday, the air fryer quickly becomes the appliance you reach for without thinking.

The OTG is different. It almost encourages you to slow down. You start trying marinades, baking your own garlic bread, roasting vegetables and attempting recipes you saved months ago.

One is built around convenience. The other rewards curiosity and patience.

The ultimate test: Paneer or chicken tikka recipe I tried and recorded Nothing settles a kitchen debate quite like a plate of tikka. To keep things fair, I used the same marinade for both appliances. Same paneer, same vegetables and the same seasoning. The only thing changing was the appliance.

The marinade Mix thick hung curd or Greek yoghurt, ginger garlic paste, Kashmiri red chilli powder, garam masala, crushed kasuri methi, a squeeze of lemon and a small splash of mustard oil.

Add paneer cubes or boneless chicken along with onions and bell peppers.

Leave everything to marinate for at least 30 minutes. Longer is even better if you have the time.

Pro-tip: Add a pinch of Baking Soda to the chicken while marinating for that extra soft bite post cooking. Air Fryer method Arrange the pieces in a single layer inside the basket. Resist the temptation to squeeze in one more piece. Every air fryer owner has tried it. It never works.

Cook at 180 degrees Celsius.

Chicken takes around 10 to 12 minutes. Paneer is ready in about 6 to 8 minutes.

Turn everything halfway through cooking.

The result is exactly what you want after a tiring day. Nicely charred edges, juicy inside and barely any oil used. It is quick enough that dinner is ready before you have finished putting away your gym bag.

OTG method Thread the marinated pieces onto metal skewers or soaked wooden skewers.

Place them on the wire rack with a foil-lined tray underneath to catch any drips.

Preheat the OTG and switch to Grill mode at 200 degrees Celsius.

Chicken takes around 18 to 20 minutes. Paneer takes around 12 to 15 minutes.

Turn the skewers once during cooking.

The extra cooking time pays off with beautifully even browning and a proper restaurant-style finish.

This is the version I would happily serve guests. The air fryer version disappeared faster, though mostly because I kept stealing pieces straight from the basket.

So, which one should you buy? If you have read this far, you already know my answer!

If your life revolves around office hours, gym sessions, step counts and hitting your protein target, buy the air fryer. It makes healthy cooking feel easy. You are far less likely to order takeaway when dinner is ready in minutes. It is also brilliant for families with children who love fries, nuggets and other crispy snacks, minus all the oil that usually comes with them.

If cooking is something you genuinely enjoy, the OTG deserves serious consideration.

It asks for a little more patience, a little more planning and some time spent trying recipes. In return, you get an appliance that grills, bakes, roasts and gives you room to grow as a home cook.

So yes, the air fryer wins for speed, convenience and everyday healthy meals. The OTG wins your heart the moment you realise dinner was only the beginning. Next comes fresh bread, baked pasta, homemade pizza and cakes that make your kitchen smell better than any scented candle ever could.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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