An artistic ode to impermanence
Nothing is constant, but change. This is the thought that drove 11 contemporary artists, to come up with works that are displayed as part of an exhibition titled Transformation - Change is Constant. The artists aim to showcase the creative ways in which they have transcended their limitations during the pandemic.
Organised by Arth Art International, the exhibition, say participating artists, is a great opportunity for them to present their works in a physical setting. “This is my first physical show in a year. And I have four artworks on display titled Eternal Reminiscence 2.0,” says Hem Raj, a Delhi-based artist who has painted abstracts in oil on canvas. He adds, “In these works I’ve explored how, while painting we eventually become the medium through which the supreme power guides us. It’s the painting that works on us, as much as we work on the painting. I allowed this very spontaneity to guide me through the pandemic as well.”
With bare minimum colours and elements incorporated in his works, another participating artist, Brajesh Verman, says, “The four paintings in my series are an ode to the Sumerian script, wherein only two forms, lines and triangles, make the entire alphabet. Language cannot be simpler, and it’s this simplicity that I’ve re-imagined through my paintings. In my work, I use a combination of acrylic colours, charcoal, silver or gold foils and rice paper.”
“Artists were challenged during the Covid-19 pandemic to learn new tools and find out new approaches,” says Sushil Shriwastwa, curator of the exhibition, adding, “The diversity of these artists, and their distinct styles are united by manifested themes of nostalgia, history, sense of responsibilities, fear and hope during such a tumultuous time. We have also put the exhibition on display in our virtual gallery, since this shift to the digital world, which started during the pandemic, allows us to reach a wider audience from across the world.”
Catch It Live What: Transformation - Change is Constant Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg On till: March 15 Timing: 11am to 8pm Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue and Violet Lines
Author tweets @bhagat_mallika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Where workers unite: Kerala to get India’s first labour movement museum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Helping a star to shine: Meet the woman who lit up Mumbai’s Rajabai clock tower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In the shades: Notes from a formerly colour-blind artist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It was the game that changed my career: Harbhajan Singh looks back on the 2001 Eden Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the composer creating a crowdsourced soundmap of the world in lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deja-view: The best time-loop movies and shows for one lifetime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to politely refuse an online challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A salute to Hardit Singh Malik, the Indian fighter pilot in WWI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Festival of stories for and by children from March 20-21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
An artistic ode to impermanence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
They did everything possible to break our partnership: VVS Laxman looks back on India’s iconic 2001 Eden Gardens win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sparring for the shield: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Koreans hope to keep late Samsung chief’s $1.8 billion art collection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahadevi Varma: The poet who broke free, and inspired others to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox