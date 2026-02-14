Arresting images: An ex-cop turns back time with his photographs

There isn’t a lot of whimsy on the police force. But look hard enough, and the tinsel sparkle of dreams will glimmer through. Shivaraju and his mother Gowramma pose as characters from the Ramayana. One such man in khaki with technicolour dreams is Shivaraju BS, 46. This is his story. It all started, he says, with his mother Gowramma (who goes by only one name), in the village of Bannikuppe in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, about 50 km south of Bengaluru. Gowramma wrapped his childhood in lore; there was little else to decorate it with. On their meagre farm, with a largely absent father and money scarce, they would escape into reimagined worlds, enacting tales from the Mahabharata and Ramayana. The isolation and poverty still left their mark. “Whenever I visited other people’s homes as a child,” he says, “I felt a pain when I saw family photographs on the walls.” He and his mother had memories to capture, he thought. Would they ever have the means to do it? His maternal grandfather, a local folk-theatre actor named Dasappa, saw his love of the performing arts and introduced him to local actors and artists. This gave the boy a sense of a larger world out there, one that he might one day join. In this way, the years passed. By 21, Shivaraju had secured a job as a police constable in Bengaluru. It was a first step in a very different journey.

A whimsical shoot at his home studio in Bannikuppe village, Karnataka. He and his mother Gowramma’s stories, and their imaginations, kept them going in the impoverished years of his childhood. Now they can be anyone they wish, Shivaraju says.

One of the first things he bought was a sari for his mother, he says, and a digital camera (this being 2001) for himself. What a thrill it was, he says, “to finally be able to capture things I saw.” As a policeman on the beat, he made it a point to befriend artists and photographers, particularly at a welcoming gallery called 1ShanthiRoad. These friends gave him a nickname he treasures: Cop Shiva. In this way another 18 years passed, and Cop Shiva became eligible for voluntary retirement. He gave up the uniform and baton, and turned to the camera full-time. He takes commercial commissions to support himself and his mother. But when not on assignment, his lens takes on a life of its own. Over the past seven years, Shivaraju has become a common sight across Bengaluru, chatting with and photographing ordinary people, migrants, people on the margins, as well as rural life in Bannikuppe. With each frame, he aims to capture for someone else the sense of self that he felt was so sorely missing from the walls of his own home. That home, meanwhile, has been renovated and part of it converted into a studio of sorts. Floral backgrounds, bright rugs, sometimes even painted backdrops, are propped up against the wall, before which he and Gowramma then pose, making memories they can now capture. The myths still underpin their tableaus.

Shivaraju BS aka Cop Shiva.