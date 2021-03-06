Artisans from various districts in Rajasthan attend event to learn about GI tags
Over a hundred artisans from six districts of Rajasthan on Friday attended a one-day programme in Udaipur organised for sensitisation about the advantages of geographical indication (GI).
Artisans from Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur attended the programme.
In the programme organised by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Government of India and the Industries department of Rajasthan government, artisans expressed interest to get GI registration for regional arts of Koftgari, Daboo Print, Pichwai Painting among others.
Geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are unique to that origin.
“The artisans were told that GI ensures that the local artisans receive the advantage of the intellectual heritage and the products are identified from region of their origin,” according to an official of the state Industries department.
At present, there are 15 products of Rajasthan including Bhujiya of Bikaner, Kota Doriya of Kota, Thewa art of Udaipur, and Marble from Makrana which have acquired the GI identity.
The artisans participating in the programme were explained about the process of GI registration, identification of the product, documentation required and filing process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artisans from various districts in Rajasthan attend event to learn about GI tags
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online festival to empower young women, celebrate womanhood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan Buddhist temples survive Covid-19 lockdown with online funerals, Zen apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s Covid tales: 60+ Give a shot to life, say better safe!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banksy at work: Black hoodie, head torch, paint and freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American Academy of Arts and Letters expands, diversifies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lagerfeld's art, furniture collections to be auctioned in Monaco in autumn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip
- Guinness World Records highlights Canada man as ‘the master of monster vegetables’ for working in his garden in the past year to grow ‘three colossal, record-breaking turnips - all of which have broken the record for the world’s heaviest turnip’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the young inheritors of the Sindhi legacy, with Saaz Aggarwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life Hacks: What kind of storyteller are you, asks Charles Assisi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The virtual, vicarious pleasures of home-decor games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wheels up! Biker Harith Noah on his record-setting finish at Dakar 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fighting fit: Four indigenous martial arts get a Khelo India boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox