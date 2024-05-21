Best bedside cabinets: Top 6 picks to revamp your bedrooms and find comfortable storage options

If you want to make your bedroom cosy and organised, you're in the right place. We've picked out the best bedside cabinets just for you. These cabinets are like small tables with drawers or shelves where you can keep things you need close at hand, like books or glasses. Upgrade your bedroom decor with the best bedside cabinet options.(Pexels)

In this article, we'll show you six of the best ones, each with its special features. Whether you like modern styles or classic designs, we've got options for everyone. With these cabinets, you can give your bedroom a fresh new look while also keeping it tidy. So, let's dive in and find the perfect bedside cabinet to revamp your space and make your bedroom feel more personalised and designed to your needs.

1.

DeckUp Uniti Engineered Wood Bedside Table and End Table (Dark Wenge, Matte Finish)

The DeckUp Uniti Engineered Wood Bedside Table and End Table in Dark Wenge, boasting a Matte Finish, offers convenient storage and a modern touch to any room. Its sleek design and sturdy construction make it ideal for keeping nighttime essentials close at hand. Perfect for adults looking to enhance their bedroom decor with a contemporary flair, this versatile piece fits seamlessly into any space, making it suitable for small rooms or apartments. Assembling this table is easy with the included DIY instructions, ensuring a hassle-free setup. Elevate your bedroom with this chic and practical bedside table.

Specifications of DeckUp Uniti Engineered Wood Bedside Table and End Table:

Colour: Dark Wenge

Dimensions (cm): 13D x 15.7W x 34.3H

Wood: Engineered Wood

Special features: Contemporary Style, Matte Finish

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek design and modern aesthetic Not suitable for large items Sturdy construction for durability Limited color options

2. ABOUT SPACE Wooden Cabinet

The ABOUT SPACE Wooden Cabinet - 3 Tier Engineered Wood DIY Storage Cabinet for the Living Room, in Oak Red-3 Tier, brings modern elegance and practicality to any space. With its sleek design and glossy finish, it adds a contemporary touch to your home decor. Crafted from durable engineered wood, this cabinet ensures stability and longevity. It offers ample storage with three spacious compartments, perfect for organizing belongings in the kitchen or living room. Easy to assemble with included instructions, it features magnetic doors with zinc handles for convenient access. Versatile and easy to clean, this cabinet is a stylish and functional addition to any home.

Specifications of ABOUT SPACE Wooden Cabinet:

Colour: Oak Red-3 Tier

Dimensions (cm): 38D x 38W x 100.5H

Wood: Engineered Wood

Special features: Modern Style, Glossy Finish

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ample storage space with three compartments Assembly required Magnetic doors for convenient access Not suitable for heavy items

3.

DRIFTINGWOOD Solid Sheesham Bedside Table | Wooden Bed Side Tables with Drawers | Nightstand Side Table for Bedroom | Nigh Stand End Table with 3 Drawers Storage for Home | Rosewood, Honey Finish

The Driftingwood Solid Sheesham Bedside Table, finished in Veneer Honey, combines traditional style with practicality. Crafted from durable Sheesham Wood, this nightstand features three drawers for convenient storage of bedtime essentials. Its compact design fits perfectly beside any bed, adding a touch of elegance to your bedroom decor. With its glossy finish, this table exudes luxury while remaining budget-friendly. Assembly is easy with the included DIY instructions, ensuring a hassle-free setup. Made in India, this bedside table undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure durability and reliability. Elevate your bedroom with this exquisite piece of furniture.

Specifications of Driftingwood Solid Sheesham Bedside Table:

Colour: Veneer Honey Finish

Dimensions (cm): 35D x 52W x 59H

Wood: Sheesham Wood

Special features: Traditional Style, Glossy Finish

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid The traditional style adds elegance Limited storage space A glossy finish enhances the visual appeal A glossy finish may scratch easily

4. Amazon Brand - Solimo Uno Engineered Wood Wenge Finish Contemporary Bedside Table

The Solimo Uno Engineered Wood Bedside Table, finished in Wenge, offers a contemporary style and functionality for your bedroom. Crafted from premium-quality engineered wood, it has undergone rigorous safety and quality tests, ensuring durability. Its smooth edges provide attractive aesthetics and protection against scrapes and cuts. The sleek Wenge finish adds simplicity and facilitates easy cleaning. With a sturdy design and a shelf load capacity of 8 kg, this bedside table is built to last, making it ideal for adults seeking a practical addition to their decor.

Specifications of Solimo Uno Engineered Wood Bedside Table:

Colour: Wenge

Dimensions (cm): 35.6D x 40.6W x 55.9H

Wood: Engineered Wood

Special features: Contemporary Style, Wenge Finish

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sturdy design for durability May not fit all decor styles Easy to clean with a sleek Wenge finish Limited color options

5.

Device Bas with BROWN ART SHOPPEE Bookcase Nightstand Side End Table Bedroom/Bed Side Coffee Table Living Room Bedside Small Spaces Magazine Stand with Storage Engineered Wood Modern Furniture (Blue)

The Device Bas with BROWN ART SHOPPEE Bookcase Nightstand Side End Table, in Blue, offers modern style and practicality for your bedroom or living room. With dimensions of 25D x 50W x 55H centimetres, it provides versatility and functionality in a compact size. Crafted from engineered wood, this table features four sturdy legs for stability. It serves as a bookshelf, coffee table, or decorative piece, adding convenience and style to any space. Perfect for small spaces, it can also be used as a nightstand or toy rack for children's bedrooms. Add a touch of colour and organization to your home with this versatile and charming piece of furniture.

Specifications of Device Bas with BROWN ART SHOPPEE Side End Table:

Colour: Blue

Dimensions (cm): 25D x 50W x 55H

Wood: Engineered Wood

Special features: Modern Style, Compact Design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size fits small spaces Limited color options Versatile usage as a bookshelf or coffee table Limited storage space

6.

UNITEK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table with 1 Drawers & Storage Shelf Wooden Bed Side End Tables Night Stand for Home Living Room Bedroom - Brown Finish

The UNITEK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table, finished in Brown, combines modern style with practicality for your bedroom or living room. With dimensions of 36.8D x 43.2W x 47H centimetres, it's perfect for anyone seeking a compact and functional addition to their decor. Crafted from solid Sheesham wood, this table features a drawer and storage shelf, providing convenient storage options. Ideal for use as a bedside table or end table, it adds versatility and charm to any space. With its polished finish and trestle base, this table exudes elegance and stability. Elevate your home with this stylish and durable piece of furniture.

Specifications of UNITEK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table:

Colour: Brown Finish

Dimensions (cm): 36.8D x 43.2W x 47H

Wood: Solid Sheesham Wood

Special features: Modern Style, Polished Finish

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid A polished finish adds elegance The drawer may be small Solid Sheesham wood for durability Limited color options

Top 3 features of the best bedside cabinets:

Best bedside cabinet Wood Used Style Special features DeckUp Uniti Engineered Wood Bedside Table and End Table Engineered Wood Contemporary Matte Finish ABOUT SPACE Wooden Cabinet Engineered Wood Modern Glossy Finish Driftingwood Solid Sheesham Bedside Table Sheesham Wood Traditional Glossy Finish Amazon Brand - Solimo Uno Engineered Wood Bedside Table Engineered Wood Contemporary Wenge Finish Device Bas with BROWN ART SHOPPEE Bookcase Nightstand Side End Table Engineered Wood Modern Compact Design UNITEK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table Solid Sheesham Wood Modern Polished Finish

Best value for money bedside cabinet:

Best overall bedside cabinet:

How to pick the best bedside cabinets:

When selecting the ideal bedside cabinet, consider both style and functionality. Assess your bedroom's decor to ensure the cabinet complements the existing aesthetic. Evaluate storage needs; opt for cabinets with adequate space for essentials like books, glasses, or electronics. Additionally, consider the cabinet's dimensions to ensure it fits beside your bed comfortably. Look for durable materials such as solid wood or engineered wood for longevity. Pay attention to special features like drawers, shelves, or built-in charging ports for added convenience. Lastly, choose a cabinet that reflects your style while meeting your practical requirements, enhancing both the look and functionality of your bedroom.

FAQs: The best bedside cabinets

What size should my bedside cabinet be?

Consider the space available beside your bed. Opt for a cabinet that fits comfortably without overcrowding the area, ensuring easy access to your essentials.

What materials are best for bedside cabinets?

Choose durable materials like solid wood or engineered wood for longevity. These materials withstand daily use and provide a sturdy base for your bedside essentials.

What storage features should I look for?

Prioritize cabinets with ample storage space, including drawers, shelves, or compartments. Consider your storage needs and select a cabinet that accommodates items like books, glasses, or electronics.

How can I ensure the bedside cabinet matches my bedroom decor?

Coordinate the style and finish of the cabinet with your existing bedroom furniture. Look for options that complement your decor, whether it's modern, traditional, or minimalist, to create a cohesive look in your bedroom.

