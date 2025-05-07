Big price cut! Grab up to 80% off on furniture essentials at the Amazon Summer Sale; ENDS TOMORROW
May 07, 2025 02:00 PM IST
Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE, offering up to 80% off furniture essentials like shoe racks, TV units, wardrobes, side tables, and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
DeckUp Plank Noordin 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish) View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Footsie - Engineered Wood Horizontal Corner Shoe Rack With Cushion Seat, (2 Door, 15 Pair, Dark Walnut) View Details
|
₹7,109
|
|
|
Wakefit Shoe Rack Wooden | 1 Year Warranty | Wooden Shoe Racks, Shoe Rack with Door, Wooden Shoe Rack for Home with Door, Shoe Cabinet, Engineered Wood 2 Door (Winkle - Columbian Walnut) View Details
|
₹3,998
|
|
|
Studio Kook Chelsea Engineered Wood Shoerack || Shoe Cabinet with Cushion and 20 Pairs Capacity (Matte Finish) View Details
|
₹15,449
|
|
|
Nilkamal Metro 3 Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Cushioned Seat and 3 Shelves | Walnut | Store up to 18 to 21 Shoes View Details
|
|
|
|
BOXJOY 𝟓 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐟 Shoe Rack with Door 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐬 & 5 𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫 for Home Storage PP Plastic Box Organizer with Metal Door Frame, Chappal Slipper Sandals Stand (Black) View Details
|
₹1,568
|
|
|
Madesa TV Stand with 2 Doors 1 Drawer, for TVs up to 75 Inches, Wood, 180W x 50H x 40D Cm - White View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit Bed Living Room Upto 55 Inches - DIY (Walnut & White) View Details
|
₹4,979
|
|
|
Anikaa LED Light TV Unit Wall Mounted TV Unit Wall TV Cabinet with Shelves Display Unit for Living Room, Set Top Box Stand - Wenge/White (D.I.Y - Do-It-Yourself) Ideal for up to 55 inches View Details
|
₹5,879
|
|
|
SMAART CRAAFTS Osho Rattan Solid Wood Tv Unit/Cabinet for LED LCD | Spiral Carving Cane TV Stand for Living Room and Bedroom | Pure Mango Wood, Natural Matt Finish | Size - 144x36x45 cm | View Details
|
₹15,299
|
|
|
Wakefit TV Unit | 1 Year Warranty | TV Stand Table for Living Room, Cabinet Engineered Wood Cabinet with 3 Shelves (Eris, Wenge & Frosty White) View Details
|
₹5,516
|
|
|
Bme Solid Wood Nightstand with Elegant Curved Shape, Nancy Side Table, Dark Chocolate View Details
|
₹4,654
|
|
|
FURNITUREWALLET Bedside Table for Bedroom | Wooden Bed Side Tables with Drawers | Nightstand Side Table for Bedroom | Night Stand End Table with 2 Drawers Storage for Home | Sheesham, Natural Finish View Details
|
|
|
|
Bloo Mart Maharaja Style Round End Table & Side Table for Small Spaces, Coffee Snack Table for for Living Room Bedroom,Marble Sticker Wood Board and Metal Frame (Gold & White NP) View Details
|
₹1,416
|
|
|
Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Cane Bedside End Table Decorative Side Tables with 2 Drawer Storage for Bedroom Living Room Hotel (Walnut Finish) 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹5,449
|
|
|
UHUD Crafts Beautiful Antique Wooden Fold-able Side Table/End Table/Plant Stand/Stool Living Room Kids Play Furniture Table Round Shape View Details
|
₹329
|
|
|
GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Bedside End Table with 2 Drawers and Open Shelf Storage for Bedroom Living Room Wooden Furniture Side Table for Hotel Room Office (Walnut Finish) View Details
|
₹3,849
|
|
|
aboxoo Coffee Table Nesting Side Round Set of 2 End Table Top Sturdy Metal Frame Desk Centerpiece Living Room Bedroom Apartment Modern Industrial Simple Nightstand View Details
|
₹2,060
|
|
|
Priti-Modern Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room Balcony Office, Round Wood Accent Side Coffee Tables with Sturdy Metal Frame and Marble Finish top.. View Details
|
₹2,603
|
|
|
VILAWLENCE Coffee Table Nesting Set of 2 Round End Table Accent Side Stacking Tables Black Wood with Sturdy Metal Frame, Modern Living Room Table Sets Industrial Nightstand View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
AAFIYA HANDICRAFTS Round Coffee Table/Center Table/Sofa Table with Waterproof Marble Finish Wooden Top 21x21 inchs (Gold & White) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
UNITEK FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Nesting Tables Set of 3 Stools (Honey Finish) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Square 20x20 Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold (White) (Set of 2) View Details
|
₹3,329
|
|
|
Vivek Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Console Table for Living Room | Wooden Side Table with 2 Shelf & 2 Drawers Storage | Entryway/Foyer Table | Rosewood, Mahogony Finish View Details
|
₹10,119
|
|
|
BLUEWUD Eatame Standard Engineered Wood Coffee Center Sofa Tea/Teapoy Console Table for Sofa Set Living Room Home Hall (Brown Maple) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Grelo Home Entryway/Console Table For Living Room, Industrial Narrow Sofa Table With 3-Tier Storage Open Shelves, 39 Inch Rustic Brown (Thick Mdf Board,Metal Leg Frames) View Details
|
₹6,190
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
The Attic Jodhpur Wooden Console Table | Classy Solid Wood Console Table for Living Room Foyer | Natural + White Matte Finish View Details
|
₹10,991
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹8,949
|
|
|
ANGEL FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Atlanta Crockery Cabinet | Hutch Cabinet (Honey Finish) View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
MODERN FURNITURE SHEESHAM Wooden Crockery Cabinets with Glass Door | Wooden Showcase Almirah | Solid Wood Book Shelf Crockery Unit for Kitchen Living Room View Details
|
₹27,999
|
|
|
MODERN FURNITURE SHEESHAM Solid Sheesham Wooden Book Shelf Cabinet with Glass Rack and Drawer Storage for Home & Office Living Room | Crockery Cabinet for Kitchen Library (Walnut Finish) View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
SHREE NATURAL Solid Sheesham Wood Multipurpose Kitchen Crockery Cabinet Display Rack with 2 Door and 2 Drawers for Living Room | Solid Wooden Bookcase for Home Office (Walnut) View Details
|
₹23,748
|
|
|
CASPIAN Engineered Wood Wooden Multipurpose Cabinet (Rainforest Brown) | Glass Door Showcase| Use as Kids Cupboard, Bookshelf & Kitchen Crockery Unit | for Bedroom, Living & Study Room, Home & Office View Details
|
₹10,897
|
|
|
The Attic INES Multipurpose Cabinet for Kitchen, Bedroom, Living Room, Study, Bar - Solid Mango Wood Bookshelf With Honey Finish View Details
|
₹21,841
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
ODEJIA Wooden Wall Mounted Wine Rack, Bar Cabinet with Glass Storage, Wall Hanging Mini Bar for Home Wine Rack/Holder Upside Down Glass Hanging Organizer Size 30 x 24 Inch (Rosewood) (Natural) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
INDIGO INTERIORS Jorden Wooden Wall Hanging Design Bar | Bar Cabinets for Home | Mini Bar for Home | Solid Wood Make Wine Storage Cabinet with Glass Hanging Space-Walnut Finish (Lichhu) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Cherry Wood Sheesham Wood Bar Cabinet with Wine Glass Storage Natural (Brown Finish) Wooden bar cabinets with with Flat Storage Table for Home Bar and Wine Counter Furniture Weatherproof Matured Wood View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Decorworlds Solid Sheesham Wood Bar Cabinet Liquor with Wine Glass Storage for Home Living Room Bedroom Wine Rack Wooden Furniture (Brown Honey) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
View More Products