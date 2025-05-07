Menu Explore
Big price cut! Grab up to 80% off on furniture essentials at the Amazon Summer Sale; ENDS TOMORROW

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
May 07, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE, offering up to 80% off furniture essentials like shoe racks, TV units, wardrobes, side tables, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

DeckUp Plank Noordin 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Footsie - Engineered Wood Horizontal Corner Shoe Rack With Cushion Seat, (2 Door, 15 Pair, Dark Walnut) View Details checkDetails

₹7,109

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Shoe Rack Wooden | 1 Year Warranty | Wooden Shoe Racks, Shoe Rack with Door, Wooden Shoe Rack for Home with Door, Shoe Cabinet, Engineered Wood 2 Door (Winkle - Columbian Walnut) View Details checkDetails

₹3,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Studio Kook Chelsea Engineered Wood Shoerack || Shoe Cabinet with Cushion and 20 Pairs Capacity (Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹15,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Metro 3 Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Cushioned Seat and 3 Shelves | Walnut | Store up to 18 to 21 Shoes View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BOXJOY 𝟓 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐟 Shoe Rack with Door 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐬 & 5 𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫 for Home Storage PP Plastic Box Organizer with Metal Door Frame, Chappal Slipper Sandals Stand (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,568

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Madesa TV Stand with 2 Doors 1 Drawer, for TVs up to 75 Inches, Wood, 180W x 50H x 40D Cm - White View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit Bed Living Room Upto 55 Inches - DIY (Walnut & White) View Details checkDetails

₹4,979

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anikaa LED Light TV Unit Wall Mounted TV Unit Wall TV Cabinet with Shelves Display Unit for Living Room, Set Top Box Stand - Wenge/White (D.I.Y - Do-It-Yourself) Ideal for up to 55 inches View Details checkDetails

₹5,879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SMAART CRAAFTS Osho Rattan Solid Wood Tv Unit/Cabinet for LED LCD | Spiral Carving Cane TV Stand for Living Room and Bedroom | Pure Mango Wood, Natural Matt Finish | Size - 144x36x45 cm | View Details checkDetails

₹15,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit TV Unit | 1 Year Warranty | TV Stand Table for Living Room, Cabinet Engineered Wood Cabinet with 3 Shelves (Eris, Wenge & Frosty White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,516

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bme Solid Wood Nightstand with Elegant Curved Shape, Nancy Side Table, Dark Chocolate View Details checkDetails

₹4,654

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURNITUREWALLET Bedside Table for Bedroom | Wooden Bed Side Tables with Drawers | Nightstand Side Table for Bedroom | Night Stand End Table with 2 Drawers Storage for Home | Sheesham, Natural Finish View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bloo Mart Maharaja Style Round End Table & Side Table for Small Spaces, Coffee Snack Table for for Living Room Bedroom,Marble Sticker Wood Board and Metal Frame (Gold & White NP) View Details checkDetails

₹1,416

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Cane Bedside End Table Decorative Side Tables with 2 Drawer Storage for Bedroom Living Room Hotel (Walnut Finish) 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹5,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UHUD Crafts Beautiful Antique Wooden Fold-able Side Table/End Table/Plant Stand/Stool Living Room Kids Play Furniture Table Round Shape View Details checkDetails

₹329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Bedside End Table with 2 Drawers and Open Shelf Storage for Bedroom Living Room Wooden Furniture Side Table for Hotel Room Office (Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹3,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

aboxoo Coffee Table Nesting Side Round Set of 2 End Table Top Sturdy Metal Frame Desk Centerpiece Living Room Bedroom Apartment Modern Industrial Simple Nightstand View Details checkDetails

₹2,060

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Priti-Modern Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room Balcony Office, Round Wood Accent Side Coffee Tables with Sturdy Metal Frame and Marble Finish top.. View Details checkDetails

₹2,603

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VILAWLENCE Coffee Table Nesting Set of 2 Round End Table Accent Side Stacking Tables Black Wood with Sturdy Metal Frame, Modern Living Room Table Sets Industrial Nightstand View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AAFIYA HANDICRAFTS Round Coffee Table/Center Table/Sofa Table with Waterproof Marble Finish Wooden Top 21x21 inchs (Gold & White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UNITEK FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Nesting Tables Set of 3 Stools (Honey Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Square 20x20 Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold (White) (Set of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹3,329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vivek Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Console Table for Living Room | Wooden Side Table with 2 Shelf & 2 Drawers Storage | Entryway/Foyer Table | Rosewood, Mahogony Finish View Details checkDetails

₹10,119

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLUEWUD Eatame Standard Engineered Wood Coffee Center Sofa Tea/Teapoy Console Table for Sofa Set Living Room Home Hall (Brown Maple) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Grelo Home Entryway/Console Table For Living Room, Industrial Narrow Sofa Table With 3-Tier Storage Open Shelves, 39 Inch Rustic Brown (Thick Mdf Board,Metal Leg Frames) View Details checkDetails

₹6,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Attic Jodhpur Wooden Console Table | Classy Solid Wood Console Table for Living Room Foyer | Natural + White Matte Finish View Details checkDetails

₹10,991

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹8,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ANGEL FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Atlanta Crockery Cabinet | Hutch Cabinet (Honey Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MODERN FURNITURE SHEESHAM Wooden Crockery Cabinets with Glass Door | Wooden Showcase Almirah | Solid Wood Book Shelf Crockery Unit for Kitchen Living Room View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MODERN FURNITURE SHEESHAM Solid Sheesham Wooden Book Shelf Cabinet with Glass Rack and Drawer Storage for Home & Office Living Room | Crockery Cabinet for Kitchen Library (Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHREE NATURAL Solid Sheesham Wood Multipurpose Kitchen Crockery Cabinet Display Rack with 2 Door and 2 Drawers for Living Room | Solid Wooden Bookcase for Home Office (Walnut) View Details checkDetails

₹23,748

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CASPIAN Engineered Wood Wooden Multipurpose Cabinet (Rainforest Brown) | Glass Door Showcase| Use as Kids Cupboard, Bookshelf & Kitchen Crockery Unit | for Bedroom, Living & Study Room, Home & Office View Details checkDetails

₹10,897

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Attic INES Multipurpose Cabinet for Kitchen, Bedroom, Living Room, Study, Bar - Solid Mango Wood Bookshelf With Honey Finish View Details checkDetails

₹21,841

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ODEJIA Wooden Wall Mounted Wine Rack, Bar Cabinet with Glass Storage, Wall Hanging Mini Bar for Home Wine Rack/Holder Upside Down Glass Hanging Organizer Size 30 x 24 Inch (Rosewood) (Natural) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDIGO INTERIORS Jorden Wooden Wall Hanging Design Bar | Bar Cabinets for Home | Mini Bar for Home | Solid Wood Make Wine Storage Cabinet with Glass Hanging Space-Walnut Finish (Lichhu) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cherry Wood Sheesham Wood Bar Cabinet with Wine Glass Storage Natural (Brown Finish) Wooden bar cabinets with with Flat Storage Table for Home Bar and Wine Counter Furniture Weatherproof Matured Wood View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Decorworlds Solid Sheesham Wood Bar Cabinet Liquor with Wine Glass Storage for Home Living Room Bedroom Wine Rack Wooden Furniture (Brown Honey) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 ends TOMORROW. Currently raining deals on furniture. If you’ve been meaning to give your home a little update or just need a new shoe rack or a sleek TV unit, now’s the time to check out the Amazon Sale 2025. From wardrobes to side tables, every room in the house is getting its moment. Some items are going for up to 80% off, which makes this one of the top Amazon deals this season.

Massive furniture sales are now live on Amazon. Grab top shoe racks, TV units, wardrobes and more before stock runs out!
Massive furniture sales are now live on Amazon. Grab top shoe racks, TV units, wardrobes and more before stock runs out!

Plus, enjoy added savings like unlimited 5% back on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has something for every corner of your space.

Deals on shoe racks at the Amazon Summer Sale


Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE and it’s the best time to sort your entryway. From sleek wooden finishes to compact storage-friendly designs, the Amazon Sale 2025 has shoe racks up to 80% off. Organise your footwear with style and grab extra discounts through ICICI and HDFC bank offers available at checkout.

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deals on TV units at the Amazon Summer Sale


TV time just got a stylish upgrade. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has dropped massive discounts on TV units, from minimal wall-mounted frames to full entertainment units. Expect up to 80% off and score extra savings with Amazon Sale 2025 deals. ICICI and HDFC bank offers also apply for that neat little bonus.

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deals on side tables at the Amazon Summer Sale


Need that perfect spot for your coffee mug or bedtime read? The Amazon Sale (May 2025) has side tables in every size and style, slashed by up to 80%. Whether you want wood, metal or mixed materials, there’s a piece waiting in your cart. Don’t forget the bank discounts for a sweeter deal.

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deals on nesting tables at the Amazon Summer Sale


Nesting tables are having their moment at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Stack them, split them, and move them around as needed. These clever space-savers are now up to 80% off. Shop smart during Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy extra savings with ICICI and HDFC card deals on top of already low prices.

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deals on console tables at the Amazon Summer Sale


Looking to add storage without compromising style? Console tables are now part of the Amazon Sale 2025 with prices dropping up to 80%. Use them as dining room accents or under your TV. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings sleek options with major discounts and added bank offers for even more value.

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deals on crockery cabinets at the Amazon Summer Sale


Keep your dishes safe and stylish. The Amazon Sale (May 2025) includes crockery cabinets with up to 80% off. Choose from classic glass-panelled options to modern closed designs. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 also comes with ICICI and HDFC bank perks, so your kitchen gets a glow-up without draining your wallet.

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deals on bar cupboards at the Amazon Summer Sale


Bar cupboards are no longer just luxury buys. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 now live, you can score one for up to 80% off. Amazon Sale 2025 includes rustic wood, modern matte and glass finishes. Add in ICICI and HDFC card savings and you’ve got yourself a happy-hour essential.

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Grab furniture at up to 60% off at the Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

Amazon Special Brand Days! Office chairs at up to 65% off

Grab trolley and luggage Bags at up to 60% off; Get set to wanderlust on a budget

Best deals on furniture: FAQs

  • What kind of furniture is on sale during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    You’ll find everything from shoe racks, TV units, wardrobes, side tables, nesting tables, credenza tables, and crockery cabinets to bar cupboards. The Amazon Sale 2025 has up to 80% off on top brands and styles.

  • Are there any extra discounts apart from the sale price?

    Yes, you can get unlimited 5% back with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Plus, there’s a 10% instant discount for HDFC Bank credit card users and EMI payments. More offers are visible at checkout.

  • Is this the right time to upgrade my living room furniture?

    Absolutely. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is packed with deals that cover everything you need for a quick living room refresh. TV units, side tables, nesting tables and more are all going at steep discounts.

  • Can I expect quality brands in this furniture sale?

    Yes, the Amazon Sale (May 2025) includes some of the most reliable names in furniture. From sturdy wooden options to modern modular pieces, quality and variety are sorted across categories like shoe racks, bar cupboards and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
