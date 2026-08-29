Chakra Horoscope Today, August 29, 2026: You may be ready to release an old pattern

Aries Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

A new perspective can change everything. Today's energy encourages you to step beyond immediate worries and look at the bigger picture. An insight may arrive through meditation, a conversation or simply giving yourself enough quiet to think clearly.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for seven minutes and visualise violet light above your crown. Repeat OM three times and journal one realisation that has recently changed your perspective.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst can support meditation and spiritual reflection.

Career and finance: Clear Quartz can complement intentions around clarity and long-term professional direction.

Taurus Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Forgiveness and soulmate energy come together today, highlighting the importance of emotional healing within meaningful relationships. A significant connection may help you understand an old hurt differently. Forgiveness does not require forgetting or accepting unhealthy behaviour; it simply allows you to release emotional weight.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and take nine slow breaths. Repeat YAM while visualising green light surrounding you. Journal: "What am I ready to forgive and release?"

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz can symbolically support compassion, forgiveness and emotional openness.

Career and finance: Green Aventurine can complement intentions around supportive professional relationships and collaboration.

Gemini Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakra

You may be ready to release an old pattern, but perfectionism could make the process harder than necessary. Your Heart Chakra encourages emotional release, while the Solar Plexus Chakra asks you to stop demanding that everything be perfect before moving forward.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one over your solar plexus. Repeat YAM and RAM three times each, then take one imperfect but meaningful step forward.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye can support courage and grounded confidence during change.

Career and finance: Citrine can complement intentions around taking action without waiting for perfect conditions.

Cancer Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

You may need solitude today, but there is a difference between intentional alone time and withdrawing because you feel disconnected. Use this period to restore your sense of safety and identify what genuinely makes you feel grounded.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit somewhere quiet with your feet firmly on the floor. Take ten deep breaths while visualising red roots extending beneath you. Repeat LAM nine times.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz can provide a grounding symbolic anchor.

Career and finance: Red Jasper can complement intentions around stability and practical decision-making.

Leo Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Something that once occupied a lot of emotional space may finally be losing its intensity. Today's Heart Chakra encourages you to release it while redirecting your energy towards meaningful service. Helping someone else can remind you that your experiences can have a positive purpose.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down one emotional burden you are ready to release. Tear the paper up, then perform one small act of kindness without expecting recognition.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine can support emotional release and compassionate action.

Career and finance: Jade can complement intentions around teamwork and creating harmonious professional relationships.

Virgo Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

You may experience mixed feelings about something today. You can be grateful for what an experience gave you while still feeling sad about how it changed. Don't force yourself to choose between the two emotions. Both can exist while you continue moving forward.

Chakra balancing practice: Journal two lists: "What I am grateful for" and "What I am ready to release." Finish by repeating YAM nine times.

Crystal remedy: Pink Opal can support gentle emotional reflection and self-compassion.

Career and finance: Green Aventurine can encourage optimism while navigating professional transitions.

Libra Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Not everything you hear today should be accepted immediately. Your Third Eye Chakra asks you to observe carefully, question inconsistencies and trust your intuition without allowing suspicion to control you. Look for facts before making important decisions.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and visualise indigo light between your eyebrows. Ask yourself, "What is fact, and what am I assuming?"

Crystal remedy: Sodalite can support clear thinking and discernment.

Career and finance: Fluorite can complement intentions around analysing contracts, opportunities and professional conversations carefully.

Scorpio Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Crown Chakra

Recovery may arrive in an unexpected form today. Something that once felt impossible could begin to shift, bringing a sense of hope or even a surprising breakthrough. Your Heart Chakra supports emotional healing, while your Crown Chakra asks you to remain open to possibilities beyond your current expectations.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one above your crown. Visualise green light moving upwards into violet light while repeating YAM and OM.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz can support clarity and openness during periods of change.

Career and finance: Pyrite can complement intentions around recognising unexpected opportunities and approaching them confidently.

Sagittarius Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

You may feel compelled to search for an answer, investigate a possibility or understand where a situation is heading. Let curiosity guide you, but don't rush the process. The right question may be more valuable than an immediate answer.

Chakra balancing practice: Journal the question you most want answered. Sit quietly for five minutes afterwards and visualise indigo light between your eyebrows.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite can symbolically support intuition and exploration.

Career and finance: Fluorite can complement intentions around research, planning and identifying professional opportunities.

Capricorn Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Renewal becomes easier when you stop carrying outdated routines into a new chapter. Today's Root Chakra asks you to simplify, reorganise and establish practical foundations that support the person you are becoming.

Chakra balancing practice: Clean or reorganise one area of your home or workspace. Then stand barefoot and repeat LAM nine times.

Crystal remedy: Red Jasper can support grounding and stability during transitions.

Career and finance: Smoky Quartz can complement intentions around rebuilding professional and financial security.

Aquarius Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Balance today comes from knowing when to act and when to pause. Don't allow external pressure to dictate your pace. Your Solar Plexus Chakra encourages you to make choices that respect both your ambitions and your personal limits.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your solar plexus and take nine slow breaths. Visualise golden light and repeat RAM nine times.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone can support confidence and healthy personal power.

Career and finance: Tiger Eye can complement intentions around balanced decision-making and professional confidence.

Pisces Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Third Eye Chakra

You may be working harder than necessary to prove something to yourself or others. Your Solar Plexus Chakra asks you to use your energy wisely, while your Third Eye Chakra encourages you to step back and recognise what truly deserves your attention. Wisdom sometimes means knowing when not to push.

Chakra balancing practice: Take ten minutes away from work and screens. Place one hand over your forehead and one over your solar plexus, breathe slowly and ask, "What deserves my energy today?"

Crystal remedy: Fluorite can support clarity, focus and balanced thinking.

Career and finance: Tiger Eye can complement intentions around prioritising effectively and maintaining healthy professional boundaries

Kishori Sud

(IPHM Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Spiritual Life Coach, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163