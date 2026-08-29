Step inside Japan’s ‘tiniest house’ where a couple lives comfortably in just 19 square metres using clever design tricks

Living in a tiny home often means compromising on comfort, storage and privacy. But one 19-square-metre Japanese house proves that a small footprint does not necessarily have to feel cramped. Designed on a plot of roughly 30 square metres, the compact home is occupied by a couple and uses open spaces, clever storage and a strong connection with the outdoors to make the most of every inch.

Travel vlogger Tokyo Lens took viewers inside the unusually designed home in his YouTube video, highlighting how its thoughtful layout allows the couple to live comfortably despite its tiny size. (Also read: Step inside Sabyasachi’s New Delhi store designed as a living museum with 300 artworks, antique carpets and Bengal tram )

No partitions, yet it doesn’t feel cramped The single-storey house is extremely simple, with no conventional partitions separating the rooms. Instead, the main living area flows seamlessly into the garden, creating a sense of openness. “There are no partitions between rooms, and this is the main living area. It doesn’t feel cramped at all,” Tokyo Lens says in the video.

A dining table fits comfortably into the living area, while large glass openings visually extend the space towards the garden. “There’s plenty of room for a table, and when you open it up, the space extends all the way to the garden,” he explains.

The bedroom is equally compact, with a bed placed beneath a skylight that offers views of the sky and moonlight. Drawers under the bed and four storage boxes keep clothes organised without taking up additional floor space.