Budget-friendly celebrations: 4 creative DIY wedding decoration ideas that will steal the hearts of your guests

Indian weddings are a big affair that involves many events, from the green theme of the mehendi to the yellow decor for haldi ceremony. Decorating your home and getting it ready for the wedding is one of the most important things to do. However, hiring a wedding planner and decor expert is expensive and often ends up breaking your budget. Prepare to be the most incredible temporary wedding planner your ceremony has ever seen if you belong to the category of decor-savvy or economical couples that prefer to handle the planning process on their own. To make your life a whole lot easier, we've put together a few DIY wedding decorations that you and your partner can follow easily and elegantly for the big day. Mix and match these ideas according to your tastes and preferences to spruce up your home for the big day. (Also read: 5 modern and innovative wedding decor ideas to wow your guests ) 4 DIY wedding decoration ideas that will steal the hearts of your guests(Unsplash/Guanfranco G)

4 amazing DIY wedding decoration ideas

Amit Jangid, Founder of Breathing Walls, Interior Design Studio shared with HT Lifestyle 4 amazing home-based wedding decoration ideas that are guaranteed to make an impression. These ideas, which range from magical lighting to personalised touches, can not only make your party more charming but also showcase your distinct flair as a pair.

1. Imaginative table settings:

Tablescapes that are creative and highlight your attention to detail will make a statement. Try different table runners, sophisticated tablecloths, and imaginative centrepieces that complement your wedding's theme. Add unique elements such as guest-take-home small favours, vintage dinnerware, or homemade place cards. For your loved ones, you can create a visually captivating and Instagram-worthy dining experience by combining different textures and colours.

2. Whimsical lighting:

Use creative lighting to create a magical atmosphere that makes your house feel like a storybook. You can arrange lanterns, fairy lights, and string lights in a thoughtful way to create a cosy and magical ambience. For an ethereal glow, think about stringing lights along the ceiling or suspending them from trees in your backyard. Place lanterns or candles on tables and in walkways for an added magical effect. The romantic ambience created by the gentle lighting will make your wedding seem like a dream come true.

3. Nature-inspired decor:

Incorporate décor elements inspired by nature to bring the beauty of the outside indoors. For a rustic and natural look, use natural materials like wood, twigs, and foliage. As centrepieces, think about using succulents, potted plants, or even tiny trees. If your wedding is taking place in a garden, make the most of the organic surroundings by adding simple décor that enhances rather than detracts from the beauty of the outdoors.

4. Photo booth:

Photo booths can bring amusement and fun to your wedding and capture priceless memories. Assemble a special space with a theme-appropriate backdrop and add items that symbolise your individuality. This fosters enduring memories in addition to encouraging people to mingle and have a wonderful time.